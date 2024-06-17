Emmy winner Sarah Paulson is now halfway towards becoming an EGOT after winning her first ever Tony Award, for her role in Broadway play Appropriate – and she made sure to thank her partner, Holland Taylor, on the night.

The Ratchet actress stars in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ family drama as Toni, the oldest sibling in the Lafayette family, as they battle over their late father’s inheritance. Paulson has received critical acclaim since taking on the lead role in 2023.

After being announced as the winner in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category last night (16 June), Paulson used her acceptance speech to pay a short, sweet tribute to her partner, Holland Taylor.

“Holland, thank you for loving me,” Paulson said, as her partner of nine years sat in the audience.

Two and a Half Men actress Holland Taylor started dating Paulson back in 2015, after sliding into her DMs on Twitter, now X. After it was announced back in April that Paulson had been nominated for her first Tony, Taylor’s adorable response made headlines.

“Permanent Post. So worthy – of all good things. And of all my love,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

In addition to shouting out Taylor, Paulson took a moment to recognise the other nominees, including her American Horror Story co-star Jessica Lange, who was nominated for her role in Mother Play.

“It is humbling to be included in the same breath as Amy Ryan, Rachel McAdams, Betsy Aidem, and the great Jessica Lange,” Paulson said as she collected her accolade.

She then thanked her Appropriate co-stars and creator Jacobs-Jenkins, addressing them directly: “Corey, Michael, Natalie, Elle, Graham, Alyssa, Lincoln and Everett, you astonish me nightly. You have become my family, I am never letting you go.

“I am standing here tonight because of the mighty talent that is Brandon Jacobs Jenkins,” she added.

“I will never be able to convey my gratitude to you for trusting me, for letting me hold the hand of Toni Lafyette, a woman who makes no apology, who isn’t begging to be liked or approved of, but does hope to be seen. But don’t we all.”

Sarah Paulson and Jonathan Groff were just two of the LGBTQ+ winners at the Tony Awards. (Getty)

Sarah Paulson is now the owner of a Tony Award, a Golden Globe, and three Critics’ Choice Awards. She also owns an Emmy Award, meaning she just needs an Oscar and a Grammy to be welcomed into the exclusive group of stars who have achieved EGOT status.

Other than Sarah Paulson, the big queer winner of last night’s ceremony was Jonathan Groff, who won the Best Performance By A Leading Actor in a Musical category for his role in Merrily We Roll Along.

The actor thanked his co-star and “soulmate” Daniel Radcliffe, as well as his parents for allowing his “freak flag to fly” as a young queer teen.

You can read a full list of all of the LGBTQ+ Tony Awards 2024 winners here.