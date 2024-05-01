American Crime Story actress and queer legend Sarah Paulson has been nominated for her first Tony Award, and her reaction – and that of her girlfriend Holland Taylor – is nothing short of adorable.

Paulson was nominated as best leading actress in a play for her turn in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ drama Appropriate. She plays Antoinette (Toni), the oldest sibling in the dysfunctional Lafayette family who are in the middle of an inheritance battle following the death of their father.

Yesterday (30 April), after news broke of her Tony nod, Paulson shared an emotional post on social media.

She dubbed the nomination the “biggest gift” and “most significant thing” to happen in her career so far, despite having won Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

“I’ve had some really special acknowledgments in my career – I’ve been wildly lucky. But I have dreamt about this since I was a child, a little girl walking around NYC holding hands with my 27-year-old single mother and my sweet baby sister, looking up at Broadway marquees and dreaming,” the 12 Years A Slave and Ratched star wrote.

“Watching the Tony Awards, wishing, dreaming, hoping, praying. And now there it is. A dream realised. Hardest work I’ve ever done. Most fortifying. Biggest gift.”

Paulson’s long-term partner, fellow actress Holland Taylor, also shared the news on her Instagram page alongside the heartwarming caption: “Permanent Post. So worthy – of all good things. And of all my love.”

Paulson replied: “I love you completely.”

Once again, the pair – who have been together officially since 2015 – have proved themselves to be one of the most loveable Hollywood couples.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor pose at the opening night for Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” on Broadway on 9 December 2021. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

A number of LGBTQ+ celebrities jumped into Paulson’s comment section to offer congratulations, including Mean Girls’ Daniel Franzese, 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman, Drive-Away Dolls and fellow American Crime Story star Beanie Feldstein, and TV presenter and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ross Matthews.

Paulson joins other LGBTQ+ acting legends battling it out at the Tony Awards on 16 June, including Looking star Jonathan Groff for his role in musical Merrily We Roll Along, and The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons for Mother Play.