Ariana Grande announces a remix of ‘The Boy Is Mine’ featuring Brandy and Monica

In an iconic move, Ariana Grande has announced a “The Boy Is Mine” remix featuring Brandy and Monica.

If you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last 26 years (or simply weren’t born before the 90s), allow me to explain that the R&B duo fronted the original 1998 hit of the same name. The pair were hailed as pioneers of the R&B music scene in the 90s, as well as the late Aaliyah.

Grande then re-imagined the iconic track on her latest album, Eternal Sunshine. At the time, the song’s name garnered attention following her highly-publicised rumoured relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

The song has since transpired into a music video which features the “yes, and?” hitmaker reviving her “We Can’t Be Friends” alter-ego Peaches before transforming into a Cat Woman-type character in a bid to win over the heart of Penn Badgley’s politician character. It even showcases Brandy and Monica making a cameo.

Now, the “Dangerous Woman” singer has revealed that a “The Boy Is Mine” remix with the fellow singers is on the way.

Posting a Gotham-style teaser trailer of the upcoming remix, Grande thanked Brandy and Monica for “your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me”.

“It is near impossible to say how much this means to me,” she continued. “This is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, [and] artist that is creating today.”

Fans quickly reacted in the comments, with Millennials, in particular, agreeing just how iconic the song is going to be.

“MY MILLENNIAL DREAMS COME TRUE,” said one, while another fan added: “I need 3 to 5 business days to recover from this announcement.”

“NOT A MOTHER-OFF,” a third quipped, while a fourth said: “WHAT the actual is going on. Pinch me moment.”

“The Boy Is Mine” Remix with Brandy and Monica is out on 21 June on all streaming platforms.