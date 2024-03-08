It’s Eternal Sunshine day, and Ariana Grande has already dominated the charts with her new album just hours after it was released.

Grande released her seventh studio album on 8 March, marking her first body of work in over three years. She previously explained that the 13-track record is a “really vulnerable” concept album, with fans already running her album up the iTunes US charts, according to chart data.

Departing from the typical R&B and grandiose falsetto runs of her previous albums Positions, Sweetener and Dangerous Woman, Grande propelled herself into a new era with the album, which has already claimed the top spot on the iTunes album chart. Her new body of work instead showcases her vocal control and features fleeting moments of synth-pop, house and disco-inspired deliciousness.

A stand-out track for the singer is ‘The Boy Is Mine’, a re-imagining of the queer anthem of the same name by Brandy & Monica, which harks back to her R&B roots.

Ahead of the release of her new album out today (8 March), the singer spoke to Zane Lowe for an Apple Music interview to discuss one of her most highly anticipated tracks on the album, ‘The Boy Is Mine’. The song name already garnered attention following her highly-publicised rumoured relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

“It’s kind of like, ‘I’ll play the bad girl, now here’s your bad girl anthem’. That’s why they’re in that order on the tracklist,” she said of the song.

The Wicked star said she had long dreamt about putting her spin on the R&B classic — which has long been hailed as queer anthem, and even landed a spot on LGBTQ+ classic series Glee — explaining that the fan reaction to the leaked track ‘Fantasize‘ was enough to inspire her.

“This is a very bad idea, I think, but there is a large group of my fans that love a bad girl anthem, and this is an elevated version of that.”

The ‘Positions’ hitmaker spoke about the unreleased track going viral on TikTok on the Zach Sang Show on 27 February, telling listeners: “Thank you so much. I’ll see you in jail – literally.”

Eternal Sunshine is out now.