After a long wait, we finally have the first look at the movie adaptation of Wicked: Part One, and the trailer is packed full of incredible voices, easter eggs, and gorgeous costumes.

The new trailer, which offers a first glimpse of Broadway star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and pop sensation Ariana Grande as Glinda, debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday night (11 February).

In it, we meet a green-skinned Elphaba, the misunderstood Wicked Witch Of The West, and the Good Witch Glinda. The pair navigate a wondrously magical world – but dark forces are creeping closer.

Between a blonde Grande as Glinda twirling in a gorgeous bubblegum pink gown and Erivo hitting the renowned ‘Defying Gravity’ high note, the Wicked trailer had everyone talking.

Online, the first thoughts about the much-anticipated film were filled with excitement.

“They aired the wicked trailer at the beginning of the super bowl to keep gay people busy for the rest of the night. like dangling musical theater keys,” one user wrote.

Another posted: “the amount of times im going to watch the wicked movie in the theatres,” alongside a meme video of over 50 tallies.

Additionally, fans of the musical were incredibly speedy with fan cams. In just a matter of hours, the trailer footage had been re-edited for fan edits.

What is Wicked about?

Wicked: Part One is based on Stephen Schwartz’s musical, itself based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, and set in the fantastical Land of Oz – first seen in L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and the 1939 film adaptation starring Judy Garland.

The origin story follows Elphaba and Glinda as their friendship reaches a crossroads following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

While Elphaba is set on remaining true to herself, Glinda is seduced by the possibilities of popularity and power.

Who stars in Wicked?

As well as Erivo and Grande, the Wicked cast boasts an impressive, star-studded cast. Jeff Goldblum plays the sinister Wizard and Michelle Yeoh is Madame Morrible.

Alongside them, Jonathan Bailey is Fiyero, Marissa Bode is Nessarose, Bowen Yang is Pfannee, and Keala Settle is Miss Coddle.

Ethan Slater also plays Boq, all eyes will be on Slater and Grande upon the film’s release as the co-stars entered into a controversial romance during filming.

The Wicked story, director Jon M. Chu, has been divided into two films. The first, Wicked: Part One, is out 29 November 2024.

We’ll have to be patient for the second instalment which will be released on 26 November 2025.