Ivan Cornejo announces ‘Mirada Tour’ for North America

Ivan Cornejo has announced details of a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The música mexicana, singer-songwriter will embark on the Mirada Tour, stopping off at arena venues in 2024.

Fans can get their hands on Ivan Cornejo tour tickets at 10am local time on 21 June at Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the tour on social media, he said: “playing all the new ones and all your favorites.”

You may like to watch

The tour will begin on 15 August in Estero, FL and stop off in the likes of Nashville, Louisville, Richmond, Columbus and Boston.

Other arena dates on the tour include Kansas City, San Antonio, Tucson and Palm Desert across September and October.

It follows up a headline set at Sueños Fest and a 72,000-person show at the Houston Rodeo, and will coincide with the release of his new album.

Due for release on 18 July and his third LP overall, it’s entitled Mirada and features the lead single “Baby Please”.

Ahead of Ivan Cornejo tour tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know including presale details below.

How to get Ivan Cornejo tour tickets

Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 10am local time on 21 June via Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign up to an artist presale at www.ivancornejoofficial.com. Just choose your preferred date and you’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale. This will take place from 10am local time on 20 June.

For other presales including venue and platinum ticket presales you can check your local listing below.

How much are Ivan Cornejo ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that they’re priced at $29.95-199.95 for standard tickets.

There will also be platinum tickets at various prices, which will be confirmed when they go on sale.