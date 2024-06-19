Laurence Fox has announced that he’s engaged… to a fellow conspiracy theorist

Right-wing “anti-woke” activist Laurence Fox has announced his engagement to another controversial figure: Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Barker, the host of a conspiracy theory podcast.

Writing on X/Twitter on Tuesday (18 June), the actor-turned-politician said: “Some personal news from @CaliforniaFrizz and me.”

The announcement appeared with a snap of the couple, where Barker’s engagement ring was visible.

One of Fox’s fans responded with congratulations, noting that he’s “definitely punching.” The Reclaim Party leader replied: “Defo punching.”

If someone is ‘punching’, that means that they are ‘punching above their belt’, i.e. the person they are dating could be thought of as more attractive than them.

Laurence Fox confirmed the news about Elizabeth Barker to the Mail Online, saying: “Yes, congratulations are due. It was a few weeks ago.”

You may like to watch

However, the couple then shot back at the outlet which detailed Fox’s engagement announcement, mentioning that he comes a year after he split from his then-fiancée just before the pair were due to be married.

“If you’re going to try and do another negative hit piece, please at least get your facts straight,” Barker posted.

There’s literally nothing in this article which is true.



Except the bit on climate change.



Which is definitely a conspiracy theory.



They are the exact thing they accuse you of. https://t.co/HYKMWaDvgP — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) June 19, 2024

“Firstly, my name is not Elizabeth Barker. Please stop printing false information,” she added, seemingly referring to the headline referring to her as Liz rather than Betty.

“And Laurence ended his previous relationship a lot longer than a year ago.”

Fox broke up with Arabella Fleetwood Neagle in June 2023.

“There’s literally nothing in this article which is true,” Fox claimed in a supporting post. He was married to Doctor Who and Secret Diary of a Call Girl star Billie Piper for nine years before they divorced in 2016. She has been vocal about the challenges of co-parenting with Fox, describing the experience as “f***ing hard.”

Barker was with Fox when he entered the High Court last year after former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and Drag Race UK star Crystal sued him.

Fox had called the two men pedophiles during an argument on X. He was found to have libelled the pair and ordered to pay them £90,000 ($114,000) each in damages.

The former Lewis star was recently barred from standing in the London mayoral election after his team submitted an “incomplete” application form.

He was ousted from GB News last year after a misogynistic tirade against a female journalist. The incident became the most complained about moment on British TV in 2023.

Who is Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Barker?

Elizabeth Barker, who goes by the name Betty online, has described herself as a model, body double and stuntwoman. According to her Instagram, she’s a Californian living in the UK. “Pro Freedom. Allergic to Corruption. Rebel For Humanity.”

She is a co-host on the fringe “critical thinking” Elite Thinking Club podcast where she discusses conspiracy theories.

You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become a villain….



Happy Halloween folks 🎃 pic.twitter.com/AgJQbDTgrc — Betty 🕊️ (@CaliforniaFrizz) October 31, 2023

She’s appeared on the podcast since 2021 and engaged in conversations ranging from aliens to the moon landings, which she described as a big lie. During one episode, Barker claimed the arguments about the severity of climate change were being used to “control people”, Metro reported.

Laurence Fox has, amongst other things, made false claims about Covid vaccines. In April 2023, a respected doctor tore into the former actor on GB News, describing his vaccine-sceptic messages as “not verified” and “not factual.”