RuPaul’s Drag Race star Nicky Doll, who was one of the three French drag queens to carry the Olympic torch, has threatened to sue former GB News host Laurence Fox over a recent tweet describing drag queens as “devious little pedos” and “child f**kers”.

Nicky Doll, whose name out of drag is Karl Sanchez, took part in the historic relay along with Minima Gesté and Miss Martini.

The trio were among more than 10,000 Olympic torch-bearers who passed through 400 towns and cities ahead of the Games, which began on Friday (26 July).

The season 12 Drag Race star also featured in the opening ceremony, in a segment called “festivity”, which was set around a banquet table and included several drag queens.

The tableau has been the focus of continued controversy, with people complaining that it mocks Christ’s Last Supper. Queer artistic director Thomas Jolly has firmly denied this is the case.

Nicky also performed her new single, “I Had a Dream”, during the ceremony.

Nicky Doll performs her newest single, ‘I had a dream’, at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.pic.twitter.com/LPKstCXW1P — Drag Crave (@Drag_Crave) July 26, 2024

Earlier this year, former Lewis star Fox, was successfully sued for libel by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Crystal and former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake following an exchange on X/Twitter.

During the argument, sparked by Fox’s criticism of supermarket chain Sainsbury’s after a Black History Month celebration post, the Reclaim Party founder called the two men paedophiles – as well as Coronation Street star Nicola Thorp.

A subsequent ruling issued on Thursday (25 April) ordered him to pay Blake and Drag Race star Crystal, whose real name is Colin Seymour, £90,000 each.

Now the Reclaim Party founder faces possible legal action from Nicky Doll for similar reasons.

In a post on X/Twitter, Nicky Doll responded to Fox’s comment on the Olympics opening ceremony, in which he wrote: “No point in getting wound up when the child f**kers want to wind you up. Just laugh at the deviant little pedos.”

In response, the host of Drag Race France threatened: “I’m going to show you that you don’t get to write things like that about queer people for fun and the misinformation of it and [get] away with it. See you in court, again, @LoxxaFox.”

Since you didn’t learn the first time around when you called my friend @crystalwillseeu a pedo, I’m going to show you that you don’t get to write things like that about queer people for the fun and the misinformation of it and go away with it. See you in court, again, @LozzaFox! https://t.co/i3i9BnGWXY — Nicky Doll (Karlize) (@thenickydoll) July 28, 2024

Last year, a lawyer told PinkNews that people who call others “groomer”, “paedophile” or other anti-LGBTQ+ slurs online, could be in “serious danger of being sued”.

After being awarded £90,000 ($115,500) in damages, Crystal, who said the money would go to charity, told Good Morning Britain the impact Fox’s comments had on her.

“Paedophilia is one of the oldest homophobic tropes there is, and it’s a very sticky and serious accusation that can linger on someone’s reputation.

“It was really a full spectrum of hate coming my way and I had no idea what the implications were going to be for my career, for my safety,” she said, adding that since then she’s faced threats at events, and had hundreds of messages on X calling her a “nonce”.

In court in April, Mrs Justice Collins Rice described Fox’s words as “gross, groundless and indefensible”.

PinkNews has contacted Nicky Doll and Laurence Fox for comment.