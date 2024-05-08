Netflix has cast Billie Piper and Joanna Lumley for season two of Wednesday. And it seems that fans won’t have to wait too long for the next season, as it has already started filming.

Tim Burton’s spine-tingling Addams Family Netflix adaptation Wednesday saw mega-success after dropping its first season in November 2022. On 7 May, Netflix revealed the series regular and guest cast for the upcoming season of the spinoff series, which Ortega heads up in the titular role.

In a cast reveal on YouTube, the Wednesday star picked up a season two script, which read: “Chapter One: ‘Here We Woe Again'”, which was written by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, and directed by Burton.

“Hello thing,” the protagonist began. “More torture awaits.”

The Doctor Who star, however, is set to be joining the season two cast as a new series regular as Capri, alongside returning stars Ortega, Emma Myers (Enid), Joy Sunday (Bianca), Doohan (Tyler), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene) and Georgie Farmer (Ajax), as per Deadline.

Meanwhile, Absolutely Fabulous’ Lumley is set to join the season two cast as Grandmama in a guest role, alongside fellow guest stars Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo. Fred Armisen is returning to his role as Uncle Fester, with Christopher Lloyd who played Fester in the movies, also guest starring in the series.

New series regulars will also see Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor; as well as Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams) and Lewis-Nyawo, who were previously recurring guest stars.

Production for the second series has already begun in Ireland and is slated for a 2025 premiere. Ortega recently showed fans the behind-the-scenes, as she donned her signature black plaits and dark clothes for the role in an Instagram post.

However, fans hoping for a sapphic romance in the second season are bound to be disappointed, as Ortega laid the rumours for her potential Wenclair romance to rest.