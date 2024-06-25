Cyndi Lauper announces European leg of her farewell tour

Cyndi Lauper has announced the UK and European leg of her farewell tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The iconic singer will take her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour to arena venues across Europe in early 2025.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 28 June via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin in the UK on 8 February with a show in Glasgow, before heading to Manchester, London, Birmingham and Belfast.

The singer will then take the tour across Europe with dates planned for Budapest, Lodz, Prague, Berlin, Dusseldorf and finishing up in Paris on 28 February.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Time After Time”, “True Colours” and “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” as she celebrates her career.

After releasing her 1983 debut album, She’s So Unusual, the pop icon became the first woman in history to have four top five singles from a debut LP.

She’s sold more than 50 million records worldwide and has won Grammy, Emmy and Tony Awards, the latter for her work on hit musical Kinky Boots.

She recently announced the North American leg of the tour, which begins on 18 October in Montreal.

Ahead of Cyndi Lauper tickets going on sale for the UK and European leg of the tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Cyndi Lauper tickets?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 28 June via Ticketmaster.

An artist presale will take place from 10am local time on 26 June via Ticketmaster and fans can access this using the code ‘CANARY’.

There’s also an O2 Priority sale from 10am on on 26 June for fans in the UK. This can be accessed using the O2 mobile app, just choose your preferred city and select your tickets.

For other presales including local venue presale and more you can check the listings below.

How much are tickets?

It’s been confirmed that standard tickets are priced at £58.45 – £154.95.

The singer will begin her farewell tour across North America in late 2024, before heading to Europe in early 2025.