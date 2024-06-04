Cyndi Lauper announces ‘farewell tour’ dates and ticket details

Cyndi Lauper has announced details of a farewell North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

Named after one of her biggest hits, the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour will head to arenas across the US and Canada.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 7 June via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will kick off on 18 October in Montreal and head to the likes of Toronto, Boston, New York, Tampa, Atlanta and Houston.

She’ll then visit venues in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and Minneapolis in November and December, finishing up on 5 December in Chicago.

You may like to watch

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Time After Time”, “True Colours” and of course, “Girls Just Want To Have Fun”.

After releasing her 1983 debut album, She’s So Unusual, the pop icon became the first woman in history to have four top five singles from a debut LP.

She’s sold more than 50 million records worldwide and has won Grammy, Emmy and Tony Awards, the latter for her work on hit musical Kinky Boots.

The tour news follows up the announcement of her “one night only” show in London this summer, alongside an appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

The singer is set to headline the Royal Albert Hall on 26 June to perform her biggest hits ahead of the farewell US tour.

You can find out how to get Cyndi Lauper tickets and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 7 June via Ticketmaster.

An artist presale takes place from 10am local time on 4 June via Ticketmaster. To access this use the code ‘HAVEFUN’ to get standard and VIP tickets.

Other presales taking place across the week include a Ticketmaster and Live Nation presale from 10am local time on 5 June, and a Spotify presale on 6 June from 10am local time, you’ll be emailed details from the streaming platform on how to access this.

For other presales you can check your local listing below.

This summer the singer will perform a number of festivals ahead of her North American tour in late 2024.