Post Malone announces US stadium tour dates for 2024

Post Malone has announced details of a headline US stadium tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will embark on the F-1 Trillion Tour, featuring 21 stadium, festival, and amphitheater performances across the US in 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 1 July via Ticketmaster.

The tour kicks off on 8 September at Salt Lake City’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, making stops at Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, Credit One Stadium and more before wrapping up in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on 19 October.

It also includes his headline set at Global Citizen Festival in New York City on 28 September.

The tour will be in support of his first country album, F-1 Trillion, which is due for release on 16 August.

It features the lead single “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen, which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

More recently he also appeared on Beyoncé’s country album, Cowboy Carter on the track “Levii’s Jeans” as well as Taylor Swift’s number one hit “Fortnight”.

His upcoming tour will mark some of his biggest shows to date, and follows up 2023’s headline If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour across the US and Canada.

Ahead of Post Malone tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Post Malone tickets go on sale?

They’ll be released in a general sale at 10am local time on 1 July via Ticketmaster.

How to get a Post Malone presale code?

An official fan presale takes place from 10am local time on 28 June and you can sign up for access at postmalone.com/shows. You’ll receive details via email on how to access this.

Plus, a Citi Cardmember presale takes place from 10am local time on 26 June. This can be accessed by using your Citi card. For more information head to citientertainment.com.

There’s also a VIP Package presale taking place at on 26 June for the top-priced tickets.

While a Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale takes place from 10am local time on 28 June via livenation.com or ticketmaster.com.

For other presales taking place, including Spotify and venue presales, you can check your local listing below for more information.

The artist will play a string of stadium shows across September and October, as well as a set at Global Citizen Festival in New York as part of the tour: