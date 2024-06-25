Religious commentator and right-wing journalist Addison Smith is facing a backlash on social media after proposing to his girlfriend and captioning the moment: “Pride month is so defeated.”

Former Newsmax presenter Smith has been mocked on X/Twitter after he posted a photo of himself down on one knee proposing to Charis Edward, and another of her diamond ring.

He captioned Sunday’s (23 June) post “Pride month is so defeated”.

His wife-to-be reposted it, adding: “Make June great again”, in an obvious dig at Pride month.

You two were made for each other. — Matt (@GamemasterYado) June 24, 2024

But other social media users were quick to point that marriage shouldn’t be based on hate, with one questioning why the couple felt the need to make it about the LGBTQ+ community.

A marriage based on hate. I give it 1.25 years. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 24, 2024

A gay person sent their “sincere sympathies” to Edwards for her fiancé’s mistake in thinking gay people are opposed to marriage.

Defeated because one cishet couple got engaged? Hahahahahahahahaha. — Xather | Veilguard Era 💜🐉✨ (@Xather2) June 24, 2024

Meanwhile, a straight married man wrote: “Pride is not about keeping people like us from getting married. It’s about letting everyone who wants to get married.” Smith’s post didn’t defeat anything, he added.

I'm laughing at the sheer arrogance that he believes any real number of gay men feel as if they've lost their chance with him…

1. I doubt many were hoping.

2. He has NO idea the number of married guys who play both sides.

😉 — Jon_Davis (@JDAvatar) June 24, 2024

A gay couple reposted pictures of their wedding, noting that they have recently celebrated five years together and Smith hasn’t been affected by their ability to get married.

My husband and I recently celebrated our 5yr wedding anniversary. Seems our marriage hasn’t affected your ability to get married. We are wishing you best of luck. #loveislove https://t.co/l9AP3IV4hY pic.twitter.com/U3oJydoXkj — Carl G Streed Jr MD MPH FACP FAHA (he/him) (@cjstreed) June 24, 2024

Someone else highlighted that Smith’s post was a “self-own”.

It’s actually crazy that these two commemorated their love for one another by taking a shot at queer people instead of saying literally *anything* nice about each other—and can’t see how massive that self own is. https://t.co/eTqxO1dqa9 pic.twitter.com/nPCUIUrywc — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) June 24, 2024

Smith doesn’t seem bothered by the backlash. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: “Just when we thought our engagement weekend couldn’t get any better, we triggered an entire army of libs in the process. We can’t think of a better way to cap off Pride month.”

If he wants to frame it like that, it’s up to him. However, it certainly seems like an odd choice for an engagement announcement. As one LGBTQ+ X user put it: “I relate to Addison Smith because when I one day propose to a woman I, too, will be thinking about gay people while doing so.”