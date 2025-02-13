New Australian gay drama Invisible Boys will be your next TV obsession

The new Australian TV series Invisible Boys is here, and if you haven’t already watched it, it’s set to be your next series obsession.

Stan has released season one of the passionate gay drama series, which is created and directed by Boys in the Trees’ Nicholas Verso. The creator took to X on Wednesday (12 February) on the series’ premiere and said that the series was a gift for the LGBTQ+ community.

“To my LGBTIQA+ siblings – this is for you. I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it,” Verso said. “In the words of @perfumegenius – ‘they’ll never break the shape we take, let all them voices slip away’.

Actor Joe Klocek told Nine: “I’ve never seen an Australian production like it. It’s pushing boundaries. It’s got heart.

“Invisible Boys is for anyone who doesn’t feel like they belong. I hope it shows those people that they do belong and that if you find your people, you don’t need anything else because love conquers all.”

Invisible Boys has garnered positive reviews for its “gritty and real” themes of self-identity and authentic connection, and its depiction of the 2017 same-sex marriage vote in Australia.

The series’ intimacy and sex scenes have also received praise from critics, particularly for offering a balance “between entertaining provocation and a safe space for alienated young viewers”.

Based on Holden Sheppard’s book of the same name, the synopsis reads: “Everyone in a small town assumes they know you, but when a closeted gay adolescent hooks up with a married guy, it has far-reaching effects for a group of teens who were previously invisible.”

The series sees Klocek playing Matt Jones, Joseph Zada playing Charlie Roth, Pia Miranda as Anna Cologero, Aydan Calafiore as Zeke Calogero, Zach Blampied as Kate Hammersmith, and Myles Pollard as Jack Hammersmith.

https://twitter.com/NickVerso/status/1889660872676515863

It also sees Shareena Clanton as Karla Hammersmith, Mercy Cornwall as Rochelle Griffin, David Lyons as Father Mulroney, Khan Chittenden as Cal Roth, Catherine Moore as Miss Collard, and Hayley McElhinney as Nadine Roth.

Invisible Boys is streaming now in Australia on Stan. A global release date is yet to be announced.