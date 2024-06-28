England’s LGBTQ+ supporters group Pride banner ‘stolen’ during Euro 2024

A Pride banner belonging to an England LGBTQ+ fan group is believed to have been stolen, following the team’s final Group C Euro 2024 match.

The Three Lions Pride group, which is expected to become one of the biggest LGBTQ+ supporter groups in the world by 2026, has taken its rainbow-coloured flag to Russia, Qatar and various countries around Europe.

However, on Tuesday (25 June) the banner disappeared after being placed in the England supporters travel club (ESTC) section in the Cologne stadium for the clash with Slovenia.

Joe White, the group’s co-chairperson, told PinkNews: “We’re hopeful that it’s been taken by accident as the spaces to affix flags were appalling, so lots of flags were supported [by] or tied to other flags.

So our 3LP banner that has been to Russia, Qatar and all over Europe got stolen post game tonight.



If you see it anywhere please let us know. pic.twitter.com/EBMPFw4YaO — Joe (they/them) #BLM (@joeywh1te) June 25, 2024

“If people have any information, they can either contact us at [email protected] or contact the ESTC team at [email protected]. All information would be helpful and we’re hoping to review CCTV too.”

White added that if the banner is safely returned, no further action will be taken by Three Lions Pride.

England played out a drab goal-less draw against Slovenia and now face Slovakia in their first knockout match, in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, for a place in the quarter finals. Kick-off is at 5pm, with live coverage on ITV1.