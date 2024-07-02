Drag Race star Farrah Moan shares health and sobriety update

Farrah Moan – star of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 and All Stars 4 – has given fans a positive update on her health following time away from social media.

Since appearing on season nine of Drag Race in 2017, and then returning for All Stars just a year later, the queen of highlighter herself, Farrah Moan, has taken some time out of the spotlight, returning sporadically to stun with a selfie or to remind her followers how “c**ty” she looked.

She was then showered with love by fans and fellow queens alike after coming out as trans in December 2023 via an interview with Maddy Morphosis on the latter’s web show Give It To Me Straight – but only posted to X once in between then and late June.

She returned to X at the end of the month to slam Trinity the Tuck amidst the pair’s ongoing feud, and has now offered fans a much more positive update on her life, celebrating two years of sobriety.

“2 years sober, pristine bill of health, in therapy twice a week, journaling daily, long walks and loving myself,” she wrote alongside a gorgeous selfie.

“We did it Joe. Not perfect, but content with the fact I never will be.”

The Los Angeles-based queen also teased that fans may be able to expect some more content from her soon – though, as it should, her health comes first.

“When I started therapy in January I was unpacking too much darkness to worry about being perceived but feeling better with each new day,” she responded to a fan stating they missed her social media presence.

Farrah has been admirably open about her struggles with substance abuse in the past, turning 90 days sober in August of 2022.

“Sobriety hasn’t been an end all be all cure for my problems, but my mental clarity has improved, my anxiety levels have decreased,” she wrote at the time.

“I’ve lost weight without even trying and I have so much more energy. I wish I put the bottle down sooner. I hope I can stay strong & keep it going.”

When the highlighted diva came out as trans, she explained that she’d been privately transitioning “since 2019”, but that, “the times in my life where I tried to suppress my trans identity, it was because I felt if I ever did it, I would never be on Drag Race, I’d never be successful.

I just wanna thank @MaddyMorphosis for giving me a safe space to share my story, and thank everyone who’s tuned in so far and sent me love. I have been in tears today from all the sweet messages and I feel so free. Thanks again everyone I love u 🫶🏻🖤 — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) December 21, 2023

“Back in my day, the trans people that were brave enough to be open and out were very ostracised from society, in my perception.”

“It was always there. I just needed to feel free,” she added, explaining that at the start of her gender journey being out of ‘drag’ took more energy than being in it, which led her to explore her identity as a trans woman.