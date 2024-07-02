Hold on to your wigs, this is a pop emergency: Jade Thirlwall’s debut single, “Angel of My Dreams”, has just been confirmed – and it’s out in just a matter of weeks.

Having shot to fame as a member of multi-platinum selling, BRIT Award winning pop phenomenon Little Mix, Jade Thirlwall – newly rebranded as ‘Jade’, because mononyms are c**tier – has finally announced that the wait is over.

Announced today (2 July), Jade’s debut single “Angel of My Dreams” is set to be released July 19, in just over two weeks time.

“What I’m going for is a pop punch to the face. I want people to be like ‘oh my god, I didn’t expect that’ – but then want to listen to it again,” Jade said of her debut single.

“I didn’t want to do a safe first single, that was really important to me,” the South Shields-born icon and fierce LGBTQ+ ally stated.

“I’m setting the tone of who I am as an artist on my own. I want people to hear it and be like ‘what the f**k is that song?’. My worst nightmare is for someone to hear my song and go ‘that’s nice’.”

You may like to watch

“Angel of My Dreams” was co-written by Jade alongside Steph Jones (who helped pen Sabrina Carpenter’s chart-topper “Espresso”), Pablo Bowman (Calvin Harris’ “Miracle”) and frequent RAYE producer Mike Sabbath.

Basically, she’s taking it.

Jade also worked with RAYE herself, queer pop icon MNEK, Cirkut, Lostboy, RAYE, Lauren Aquilina and Dave Hamelin to kick-start her solo music journey.

Concluding, Jade added: “I’m so proud of it and I can say that with [my] chest. The fans have waited long enough so now we just want to give it to them”.

Jade follows in the footsteps of former Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, both of whom have released their debut solo ventures.

Jade’s debut solo single “Angel of My Dreams” – which promises to deliver “Big Pop Girl Energy” – will be released July 19.

It is available for pre-save/ pre-order here.