Perrie Edwards has confirmed that former Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall’s music is indeed on the way.

Since announcing their hiatus in 2021, and going out with a suitably phenomenal arena tour, the trio of pop superstars formerly known as Little Mix – Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – have continued to feed their legions of fans as individuals, following their decade long stint in one of the best selling girl groups of all time.

Leigh-Anne was first out of the gate, with three singles (“Don’t Say Love” and “My Love” in 2023 and “Stealin’ Love” in 2024), the last of which was the first release from an upcoming EP, No Hard Feelings.

Following suit, Perrie Edwards released her debut single, “Forget About Us”, on April 12 – and immediately stormed to number one on the Big Top 40 charts, dethroning Queen Bey’s “Texas Hold ‘Em“.

While discussing the single on radio broacast The Official Big Top 40 from Global on Sunday (April 14), Perrie confirmed that Little Mix will, forever and always, have their heels on our necks, and revealed that the third member of the trifecta, Jade Thirlwall, is coming.

Speaking to host Will Manning, Perrie was asked whether the girls had to coordinate their releases so as not to clash; in response, the South Shields-born star emphasised that the trio are always “respectful of each others’ moments”.

You may like to watch

Speaking on future release dates, Perrie said: “We do know when we’re coming, and when to avoid, if that makes sense.

“When Jade’s gonna be coming – I know when she’s coming, so not to release anything, and vice versa. So we do keep each other in the loop with that kind of thing.”

Perrie chats all about loving being a mum, how the Little Mix girls are respectful of each others music releases and when Jade is dropping her music 👀🫶 pic.twitter.com/zkGjJDFpsU — Official Big Top 40 from Global (@BigTop40) April 14, 2024

When is Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall releasing her solo music?

Perrie’s confirmation that fellow Little Mix alumna Jade is “coming” hasn’t come as the hugest shock to many; the latter was recently seen filming what many have assumed to be a music video for her debut single.

Posted to X (formerly Twitter) on April 11, Jade was seen filming the unidentified project in Lewisham, London. In the clip, the star is dressed in a long blue coat, sunglasses and a tall blonde wig, and is seen pushing through crowds of people and throwing money while followed by paparazzi.

For Thirlwall’s part, the staunch LGBTQ+ ally‘s X account is entirely blacked out and contains only one tweet, which is a birthday message to herself. Because as the legend herself sung alongside Leigh-Anne in one of their final singles, “Love (Sweet Love)”, “Need my own celebration.”

She signed a solo record deal with RCA Records in 2022, and then dropped a cheeky hint in February 2024, in the form of a selfie video from the inside of a studio posted to her Instagram.

Apart from that, though, few details have been released about Jade’s solo career. As Perrie noted, we imagine she’s simply being respectful of her ex-bandmates’ moments.