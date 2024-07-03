The daughter of Cameroon’s president, Paul Biya, has shared that she’s dating Brazilian model Layyons Valença, despite the fact same-sex sexual activity is criminalised in Cameroon.

Brenda Biya officially came out as LGBTQ+ on her Instagram account @KingNastyy on 30 June, sharing a picture of her kissing her girlfriend.

Cameroon criminalises LGBTQ+ activity; a crime punishable with up to five years in prison and a fine. LGBTQ+ people in the country are frequently subjected to discrimination.

In 2022, a civil society group tracked a rise in violence and abuse against LGBTQ+ people in Cameroon.

Brenda captioned the photo of her and Layyons: “PS: I’m crazy about you & I want the world to know.”

One commenter reminded her that her father is Paul Biya, the long-running president of Cameroon, where it is prohibited to be LGBTQ+.

You may like to watch

In response, she wrote, as reported by Cameroon News Agency: “Nobody will have anything to say because only love shall win.

“I don’t condone hate, I think the mentality should change, but it will change once the people are ready.”

The comments on the Instagram post now appear to have been turned off.

The 26-year-old Cameroonian first daughter is also featured in Valença’s TikTok videos.

People have questioned if Brenda Biya will be prosecuted under Cameroon‘s anti-LGBTQ+ law, with one person writing on X/Twitter that the law is only “for the poor”.

The law is for the poor — NWENEZ Baby🥰☮️🥰☮️ (@Adavictori70098) July 2, 2024

She’s 100% ok. Nobody will touch her. Anti-gay laws in Africa are not for rich people. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) July 2, 2024

Others have praised her bravery in coming out and standing with the marginalised LGBTQ+ community.

Bree is amazing for coming out. We love to see it!! — Sirry (@ProfAlang) July 2, 2024

Another supporter said they were “proud of her” for going public with her relationship.