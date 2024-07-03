The UK General Election on Thursday (4 July) looks set to bring a seismic shock to the representation of LGBTQ+ people in the House of Commons.

After decades of incremental gains, unusual parity between Tories and Labour, and a cross-party LGBTQ+ caucus that achieved significant policy advances, the new parliament will look entirely different. The overall number of out LGBTQ+ MPs is likely to decline and the Labour Party will dominate the new intake.

Britain has been a world leader in queer political representation. There were 67 (10.3 per cent of the total) out LGBTQ+ MPs upon the dissolution of parliament in May – by far the largest number of LGBTQ+ MPs anywhere in the world.

27 were elected as Labour MPs, 26 Conservatives, 12 Scottish Nationalists and two Liberal Democrats.

Labour’s cohort increased significantly over the course of the last parliament, while the Tory LGBTQ+ group first increased, then declined. Labour elected 18 out MPs in 2019 but that number was supplemented by four MPs coming out over the parliamentary term and five successful by-election candidates.

In contrast, there were 24 out Tories elected in 2019, five more Tories came out by 2022, but three were hit by scandals resigned: Imran Ahmad Khan in 2022, and Christopher Pincher and Scott Benton, both last year. Furthermore, 13 have chosen to not contest Thursday’s (4 July) general election, and Labour’s, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, was suspended by the party so could not stand.

Neale Hanvey (former SNP, but now standing for Alba) and Rob Roberts (former Tory, now standing as an independent), are given little chance of winning.

Since 2010, there have consistently been more out LGBTQ+ Tory MPs than Labour – an unlikely twist in the history of gay rights in the UK – but there’s about to be a will major shift.

The Tory cohort will be decimated to no more than a handful of MPs – perhaps wiped out completely – while the Labour LGBTQ+ caucus could balloon to more than 40, possibly reaching as many as 49. This would be over four times the size of any other LGBTQ+ party caucus in the world.

David Cameron’s diverse “A List” of candidates in 2010 – promoting women, ethnic minorities and gay men and lesbians – transformed LGBTQ+ representation on the political right, but that legacy is set to be erased. Of the 26 LGBTQ+ MPs, elected as Conservatives at the time of parliament’s dissolution in May, six had become independent MPs over the course of the parliament, seven are not seeking re-election, three moved to seats they believe are more winnable, and the majority of the others are almost certain to be voted out.

The out LGBTQ+ Tories with the strongest hopes of returning to the Commons are Paul Holmes in the new seat of Hamble Valley, and David Mundell (Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale), although, if the polls are correct, the latter will lose his seat to Labour.

Two Tory MPs who jumped constituencies, Stuart Andrew (Daventry) and Chris Clarkson (Stratford on Avon), do have a chance of winning. Nevertheless, it remains possible that the Tory LGBTQ+ caucus, previously the largest in the world, could all but cease to exist come Friday morning. None of the 29 new Tory candidates are ahead, according to polling.

In contrast, Labour are poised to make gains unheard of in the history of LGBTQ+ representation anywhere in the world. All bar one of 23 looking to be re-elected look fairly certain to win when Britain goes to the polls. The only out Labour MP vulnerable to defeat is Olivia Blake, in Sheffield Hallam, Nick Clegg’s former seat which the Liberal Democrats are targeting. 21 new LGBTQ+ Labour candidates are poised to win based on the latest polling, while another three are in close fights but currently ahead.

Like the Tories, the SNP LGBTQ+ caucus is in deep peril. In 2019, 11 LGBTQ were elected to the Commons. Another, Kirsty Blackman, came out in 2023, while Hanvey defected to Alba in 2021. Of those, only two are predicted to hold their seats: Alyn Smith (Stirling) and Blackman (Aberdeen North). Six are in close races: John Nicholson (Alloa and Grangemouth), Hannah Bardell (Livingston), Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West), Stuart McDonald (Cumbernauld and Kirkintolloch), Martin Docherty-Hughes (West Dunbartonshire) and Stewart McDonald (Glasgow South). With Angela Crawley, Mhairi Black and Patrick Grady stepping down, the SNP could have as few as two queer MPs.

With Sarah Dyke’s by-election win in Somerton and Frome in 2023, the Liberal Democrats went from one out MP – Layla Moran in Oxford West and Abingdon – to two. They are both confident of holding on to those two seats – Dyke will be contesting the new constituency of Glastonbury and Somerton – and adding new out MPs Josh Babarinde (Eastbourne) and Olly Glover (Didcot and Wantage). The Green Party Co-Leader, Carla Denyer (Bristol Central), is very likely to be the first out LGBTQ+ Green MP and independent candidate Jason Zadrozny has an outside chance in Ashfield. Zadrozny is the Leader of Ashfield District Council where his Ashfield Independents hold 32 of the 35 council seats. MRP projections don’t do a good job of picking up the support for his local candidacy.

National and seat specific polls suggest a new parliamentary LGBTQ+ cohort of between 43-65 – with a best guest at around 58. A drop from the May 2024 high of 67. The long established parity between Conservatives and Labour will be blown apart. The new caucus will be dominated by the Labour Party with over 80% of the LGBTQ+ MPs. Chris Smith’s legacy will reemerge as the driving narrative.

The last parliamentary LGBTQ+ caucus was made up of 73% men and 27% women. The new caucus is likely to be smaller but the share of women will increase to over one-third. No non-binary candidates are expected to be elected.

When it comes to the number of candidates, party nominations have been relatively stable over the last four elections. This year the main parties have offered 193 LGBTQ+ candidates (alongside two high profile independents) which is the highest number ever in a UK General Election. The Conservatives have nominated between 42 and 46 out LGBTQ+ candidates in each election since 2015. Labour between 36 in 2015 and 51 in 2024, Lib Dems between 30 in 2017 to 47 this year. In 2024 all parties (outside of Remain who did not share their data) have candidate cohorts between 5% and 8% LGBTQ+, the main outlier being the SNP who are at 21%. Labour have done the best job of placing LGBTQ+ candidates in winnable seats (although to be fair there are a lot more targets for Labour this time around).

The number of out transgender and non-binary candidates has actually decreased since 2019 when there were ten. In 2024 the parties have only identified eight trans/GNC candidates. But one of those candidates, Emily Brothers in the Isle of Wight East, has an excellent chance of being the first out trans candidate elected to the House of Commons. The Conservative, Jamie Wallis, came out in 2022, three years after his election, and is standing down this time.

Andrew Reynolds is the author of The Children of Harvey Milk: How LGBTQ Politicians Changed the World (Oxford University Press).

Full list of candidates in named constituencies:

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy

SNP, Lesley Backhouse

Reform UK, Sonia Davidson

Liberal Democrat, Fraser Graham

Conservative, Johnathan Gray

Green, Mags Hall

Alba, Neale Hanvey

Scottish Libertarian Party, Calum Paul

Labour, Melanie Ward

Clwyd East

Liberal Democrat, Alec Dauncey

Conservative, James Davies

Labour, Becky Gittins

Green, Lee Lavery

Plaid Cymru, Paul Penlington

Independent, Rob Roberts

Reform UK, Kirsty Walmsley

Hamble Valley

Liberal Democrat, Prad Bains

Reform UK, Caroline Gladwin

Hampshire Independents, Binka Griffin

Conservative, Paul Holmes

Green, Kate Needham

Labour, Devina Paul

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

Green, Dominic Ashmole

Liberal Democrat, Drummond Begg

Labour, Daniel Coleman

Scottish Family Party, Gareth Kirk

Reform UK, David Kirkwood

Scottish National Party, Kim Marshall

Conservative, David Mundell

Daventry

Conservative, Stuart Andrew

Reform UK, Scott Cameron

Liberal Democrat, Jonathan Harris

Labour, Marianne Kimani

Green, Clare Slater

Stratford on Avon

Labour, Seyi Agboola

Conservative, Chris Clarkson

Reform UK, James Crocker

New Open Non-Political Organised Leadership, Neil O’Neil

Liberal Democrat, Manuela Perteghella

Green, Doug Rouxel

Independent, Kevin Taylor

Sheffield Hallam

Labour, Olivia Blake

Rejoin EU, Sam Chapman

Social Democratic Party, Andrew Cowell

Conservative, Isaac Howarth

Green, Jason Leman

Liberal Democrat, Shaffaq Mohammed

Workers Party of Britain, Mo Moui-Tabrizy

Stirling

Green, Andrew Adam

Conservative, Neil Benny

Labour, Chris Kane

Reform UK, Bill McDonald

Scottish National Party, Alyn Smith

Liberal Democrat, Hamish Taylor

Aberdeen North

Alba, Charlie Abel

Scottish National Party, Kirsty Blackman

Liberal Democrat, Desmond Bouse

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Lucas Grant

Green, Esme Houston

Reform UK, Kenneth Leggat

Scottish Family Party, Dawn Smith

Conservative, Gillian Tebberen

Labour, Lynn Thomson

Alloa and Grangemouth

Independent, Eva Comrie

Reform UK, Richard Fairley

Workers Party of Britain, Tom Flanagan

Labour, Brian Leishman

Alba, Kenny MacAskill

Liberal Democrat, Adrian May

Scottish National Party, John Nicolson

Conservative, Rachel Nunn

Green, Nariese Whyte

Livingston

Scottish National Party, Hannah Bardell

Conservative, Damian Doran-Timson

Alba, Debbie Ewen

Green, Cameron Glasgow

Liberal Democrat, Caron Lindsay

Reform UK, David McLennan

Labour, Gregor Poynton

Edinburgh South West

Labour, Scott Arthur

Scottish National Party, Joanna Cherry

Reform UK, Ian Harper

Green, Dan Heap

Scottish Family Party, Richard Lucas

Conservative, Sue Webber

Independent, Marc Wilkinson

Liberal Democrat, Bruce Wilson

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintolloch

Conservative, Satbir Gill

Liberal Democrat, Adam Harley

Green, Anne McCrossan

Scottish National Party, Stuart McDonald

Labour, Katrina Murray

Reform UK, Billy Ross

Dunbartonshire West

Green, Paula Baker

Conservative, Maurice Corry

Scottish National Party, Martin Docherty-Hughes

Liberal Democrat, Paul Kennedy

Labour, Douglas McAllister

Scottish Family Party, Andrew Muir

Reform UK, David Smith

Sovereignty, Kelly Wilson

Glasgow South

Green, Niall Christie

Alba, Dhruva Kumar

Conservative, Haroun Malik

Scottish National Party, Stewart McDonald

Labour, Gordon McKee

Liberal Democrat, Peter McLaughlin

Reform UK, Danny Raja

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Brian Smith

Oxford West and Abingdon

Social Democratic Party, Anni Byard

Green, Chris Goodall

Reform UK, James Gunn

Liberal Democrat, Layla Moran

Independent, Josh Phillips

Conservative, Vinay Raniga

Christian Peoples Alliance, Ian Shelley

Labour, Stephen Webb

Glastonbury and Somerton

Reform UK, Tom Carter

Green, Jon Cousins

Liberal Democrat, Sarah Dyke

Labour, Hal Hooberman

Conservative, Faye Purbrick

Eastbourne

Conservative, Caroline Ansell

Reform UK, Mark Ashdown

Liberal Democrat, Josh Babarinde

UK Independence Party, Ian Garbutt

Green, Mike Munson

Labour, Paul Richards

Didcot and Wantage

Reform UK, Steve Beatty

Green, Sam Casey-Rerhaye

Liberal Democrat, Olly Glover

Conservative, David Johnston

Labour, Mocky Khan

Social Democratic Party, Kyn Pomlett

Bristol Central

Reform UK, Robert Clarke

Liberal Democrat, Nicholas Coombes

Labour, Thangam Debbonaire

Green, Carla Denyer

Party of Women, Kellie-Jay Keen

Conservative, Samuel Williams

Ashfield

Reform UK, Lee Anderson

Green, Alexander Coates

Liberal Democrat, Daniel Holmes

Labour, Rhea Keehn

Conservative, Debbie Soloman

Ashfield Independents, Jason Zadrozny

Isle of Wight East

Labour, Emily Brothers

Independent, David Groocock

Liberal Democrat, Michael Lilley

Green, Vix Lowthion

Reform UK, Sarah Morris

Conservative, Joe Robertson

Data: LGBT Labour, LGBT Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, Green Party of England and Wales, Green Party of Scotland, the Scottish National Party.