Kasabian announce 2024 UK arena tour dates

Kasabian have announced details of a headline UK arena tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will tour across the UK in November in support of their upcoming album, Happenings.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9:30am on 10 July via Ticketmaster.

The tour, which will see them supported by The Streets, will head to four arena venues in late 2024.

It will begin on 8 November in Birmingham, with shows planned for Glasgow, London and Manchester.

They recently played a huge homecoming show at Victoria Park in Leicester as well as a surprise set at Glastonbury Festival.

Their set saw them preview tracks from their eighth studio album, Happenings, which was released on 5 July.

This included the likes of “Coming Back to Me Good” and “Call” alongside “Fire”, “Empire” and “Shoot the Runner”.

This summer they’ll play intimate shows in Bristol and Bournemouth before headlining Latitude alongside Duran Duran and Orbital.

Ahead of Kasabian tickets going on sale for their headline UK arena tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Kasabian tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9:30am on 10 July via Ticketmaster.

A Live Nation presale is currently taking place at livenation.co.uk. This is available to those with a Live Nation account, and it’s free to sign up if you’re not already an account holder.

Just head to the Live Nation website to log in and access an exclusive presale.

What are the Kasabian ticket prices?

Following a presale it’s been confirmed that tickets are priced at:

Standing tickets – £84.95

Seated tickets – £90.50 / £84.50 / £64.95 / £47