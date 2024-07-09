Community

28 non-binary stars and activists making the world a better place

Indya Moore, Bimini Bon Boulash and Demi Lovato

Non-binary stars Indya Moore, Bimini Bon Boulash and Demi Lovato. (Getty/BBC)

Despite all the struggles it takes to navigate this world as a non-binary person, living outside the gender binary is a beautiful, magical, powerful thing.

It takes courage and privilege to be out and proud as a non-binary person. Many of us are not safe enough to be out or might only be out in certain situations or with certain people. But all of us are part of a community whose existence stretches back thousands of years.

And with the advent of the internet, more of us have been able to find each other, and find words that describe ourselves. Non-binary is an umbrella term that includes genderqueer, gender-fluid, agender, androgynous and gender non-conforming people – though not all will find that non-binary fits as a label for them. Many non-binary people are trans, too.

To celebrate Non-Binary Awareness Week, we’ve rounded up non-binary politicians, celebrities, activists and performers who are out, proud, and working to make the world a better place for their siblings.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato attends the Scream premiere.
Demi Lovato. (Getty)

The “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker, who proudly came out as pansexual earlier this year, said they/them pronouns capture “the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering”.

Sam Smith

Sam Smith at iHeart Radio event.
Sam Smith. (Getty)

British singer who came out as non-binary in March 2019.

Bimini Bon Boulash

Bimini & Sadiq Khan
Bimini Bon Boulash met London mayor Sadiq Khan to talk about supporting queer venues. (Bimini/Twitter)

Fan favourite from the second series of Drag Race UK, praised for their LGBT+ advocacy.

Mauree Turner

Mauree Turner, a Black queer Muslim state House candidate in Oklahoma
The first non-binary state lawmaker in the US, Oklahoma’s Mauree Turner. (Mauree for House District 88)

The first non-binary state lawmaker in US history, Turner won election to the Oklahoma state House in November 2020.

Ginny Lemon

Drag Race UK Ginny Lemon
Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon. (YouTube/BBC Three)

Drag Race UK star who won praise for the moving heart-to-heart discussion they shared with Bimini Bon Boulash about being non-binary.

Owen Hurcum

Owen J Hurcum, the new non-binary mayor of Bangor, Wales.
Owen J Hurcum, the former non-binary mayor of Bangor, Wales. (Twitter/ OwenJHurcum and Facebook/ The Bangor Aye)

Former elected mayor of Bangor, Wales, Owen was the “first-ever openly non-binary mayor of any city anywhere”.

Audrey Tang

Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang posing at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, June 2020. (SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

The first-ever digital minister of Taiwan. They have described themselves as “post-gender”.

Tobi

Colors of Tobi: The heartbreaking story of a non-binary teen in Hungary
Tobi draped in a Pride flag in Hungary. (BFI Flare)

A non-binary Hungarian teen, seen in documentary in Colors of Tobi, who spent four years being followed by a film crew to give audiences a rare insight into the journey of love and acceptance within families of trans kids.

Ki Griffin

Ki Griffin in a white shirt and multi-coloured tie.
History-making actor Ki Griffin. (Getty/ Eamonn M. McCormack)

An intersex and non-binary actor and advocate, Ki stars in British soap Hollyoaks and spoke at 2021’s London Trans+ Pride.

Wednesday Holmes

Non-binary lesbian artist and activist with Voices4 London.

Layshia Clarendon

Layshia Clarendon: Basketball star felt 'gender euphoria' after top surgery
Layshia Clarendon said they felt freedom and euphoria after having top surgery. (Instagram/LayshiaC)

The trans non-binary Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) player shared their euphoria after having a gender-affirming surgery and prompted a wave of support for trans people in sports.

Shivani Dave

Shivani Dave protested the British LGBT Awards 2023
Trans journalist Shivani Dave. (Supplied)

Bisexual BBC presenter who came out as non-binary live on air to make a powerful point about acceptance.

Divina De Campo

Divina giving side-eye on Drag Race UK. (BBC).

The first non-binary queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

SonicFox

SonicFox attends The 2018 Game Awards at Microsoft Theater on December 06, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Dominique “SonicFox” McLean won Best Esports Player at The Game Awards 2018 (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty)

Black furry and gamer who was Outsports‘ first-ever non-binary person of the year.

Amrou Al-Kadhi

Travis Alabanza on success, their mum, and working with Pantene
Travis and their mum, Desiree, on set for the Pantene campaign. (Pantene)

Non-binary Muslim drag queen, award-winning author and performer.

Travis Alabanza

Travis Alabanza promo shot for their play Burgerz.
Travis Alabanza in a promo shot for their play Burgerz. (Elise Rose)

Writer, performer, and artist.

Indya Moore

Trans actress Indya Moore speaks onstage at the 'Pose' panel during the FX Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 3, 2018
Indya Moore. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty)

Star of Pose, model and trans rights activist.

Asia Kate Dillon

Asia Kate Dillon wants to abolish gendered acting awards categories.
Asia Kate Dillon. (Cindy Ord/Getty)

Hollywood actor who plays Taylor, the first-ever non-binary lead character in a TV series, in Billions. Also seen in John Wick 3.

Alok Vaid-Menon

Alok, a comedian featured on Hannah Gadsby's Netflix special Gender Agenda, smiles while wearing a white shirt and sweater vest with yellow, blue and brown stripes on it
Alok Vaid-Menon. (Getty)

Gender non-conforming writer, poet and performance artist.

Theo Germaine

Theo Germaine starred in Netflix’s The Politician. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Point Foundation)

Actor and star of Netflix’s The Politician.

Dr Ronx

Dr Ronx Ikharia in a promotional photo for The Truth About Boosting Your Immune System (BBC)

Emergency medicine doctor and BBC TV presenter on The Unshockable Dr Ronx.

Nayuka Gorrie

Actor, writer and Indigenous rights activist.

Tom Rasmussen

Non-binary, trans singer Tom Rasmussen wears a black vest and tartan shorts against a beige background.
Tom Rasmussen. (Otto Masters)

Author, singer and writer.

Naeem Dxvis

Lesbiennale curators Naeem Davis (L) and Nadine Ahmad (R) (Elijah Ndoumbe)

Co-founder of London club night BBZ London.

Sin Wai Kin

Sin Wai Kin is a trailblazing drag artist.

Fox and Owl Fisher

Authors Owl and Fox Fisher for Trans Day of Visibility.
Authors Owl (L) and Fox (R) Fisher

Writers, filmmakers, educators and founders of trans production company My Genderation.

Jamie Windust

Jamie Windust on celebrating queer joy amid the dumpster fire that is 2020
Jamie Windust. (Tristan Fewings/Getty)

Iconic activist, model and TedxLondonWomen speaker.

Please login or register to comment on this story.