28 non-binary stars and activists making the world a better place
Despite all the struggles it takes to navigate this world as a non-binary person, living outside the gender binary is a beautiful, magical, powerful thing.
It takes courage and privilege to be out and proud as a non-binary person. Many of us are not safe enough to be out or might only be out in certain situations or with certain people. But all of us are part of a community whose existence stretches back thousands of years.
And with the advent of the internet, more of us have been able to find each other, and find words that describe ourselves. Non-binary is an umbrella term that includes genderqueer, gender-fluid, agender, androgynous and gender non-conforming people – though not all will find that non-binary fits as a label for them. Many non-binary people are trans, too.
To celebrate Non-Binary Awareness Week, we’ve rounded up non-binary politicians, celebrities, activists and performers who are out, proud, and working to make the world a better place for their siblings.
Demi Lovato
The “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker, who proudly came out as pansexual earlier this year, said they/them pronouns capture “the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering”.
Sam Smith
British singer who came out as non-binary in March 2019.
Bimini Bon Boulash
Fan favourite from the second series of Drag Race UK, praised for their LGBT+ advocacy.
Mauree Turner
The first non-binary state lawmaker in US history, Turner won election to the Oklahoma state House in November 2020.
Ginny Lemon
Drag Race UK star who won praise for the moving heart-to-heart discussion they shared with Bimini Bon Boulash about being non-binary.
Owen Hurcum
Former elected mayor of Bangor, Wales, Owen was the “first-ever openly non-binary mayor of any city anywhere”.
Audrey Tang
The first-ever digital minister of Taiwan. They have described themselves as “post-gender”.
Tobi
A non-binary Hungarian teen, seen in documentary in Colors of Tobi, who spent four years being followed by a film crew to give audiences a rare insight into the journey of love and acceptance within families of trans kids.
Ki Griffin
An intersex and non-binary actor and advocate, Ki stars in British soap Hollyoaks and spoke at 2021’s London Trans+ Pride.
Wednesday Holmes
Non-binary lesbian artist and activist with Voices4 London.
Layshia Clarendon
The trans non-binary Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) player shared their euphoria after having a gender-affirming surgery and prompted a wave of support for trans people in sports.
Shivani Dave
Bisexual BBC presenter who came out as non-binary live on air to make a powerful point about acceptance.
Divina De Campo
The first non-binary queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
SonicFox
Black furry and gamer who was Outsports‘ first-ever non-binary person of the year.
Amrou Al-Kadhi
Non-binary Muslim drag queen, award-winning author and performer.
Travis Alabanza
Writer, performer, and artist.
Indya Moore
Star of Pose, model and trans rights activist.
Asia Kate Dillon
Hollywood actor who plays Taylor, the first-ever non-binary lead character in a TV series, in Billions. Also seen in John Wick 3.
Alok Vaid-Menon
Gender non-conforming writer, poet and performance artist.
Theo Germaine
Actor and star of Netflix’s The Politician.
Dr Ronx
Emergency medicine doctor and BBC TV presenter on The Unshockable Dr Ronx.
Nayuka Gorrie
Actor, writer and Indigenous rights activist.
Tom Rasmussen
Author, singer and writer.
Naeem Dxvis
Co-founder of London club night BBZ London.
Sin Wai Kin
Sin Wai Kin is a trailblazing drag artist.
Fox and Owl Fisher
Writers, filmmakers, educators and founders of trans production company My Genderation.
Jamie Windust
Iconic activist, model and TedxLondonWomen speaker.