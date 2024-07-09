28 non-binary stars and activists making the world a better place

Despite all the struggles it takes to navigate this world as a non-binary person, living outside the gender binary is a beautiful, magical, powerful thing.

It takes courage and privilege to be out and proud as a non-binary person. Many of us are not safe enough to be out or might only be out in certain situations or with certain people. But all of us are part of a community whose existence stretches back thousands of years.

And with the advent of the internet, more of us have been able to find each other, and find words that describe ourselves. Non-binary is an umbrella term that includes genderqueer, gender-fluid, agender, androgynous and gender non-conforming people – though not all will find that non-binary fits as a label for them. Many non-binary people are trans, too.

To celebrate Non-Binary Awareness Week, we’ve rounded up non-binary politicians, celebrities, activists and performers who are out, proud, and working to make the world a better place for their siblings.

Demi Lovato. (Getty)

The “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker, who proudly came out as pansexual earlier this year, said they/them pronouns capture “the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering”.

Sam Smith. (Getty)

British singer who came out as non-binary in March 2019.

Bimini Bon Boulash met London mayor Sadiq Khan to talk about supporting queer venues. (Bimini/Twitter)

Fan favourite from the second series of Drag Race UK, praised for their LGBT+ advocacy.

The first non-binary state lawmaker in the US, Oklahoma’s Mauree Turner. (Mauree for House District 88)

The first non-binary state lawmaker in US history, Turner won election to the Oklahoma state House in November 2020.

Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon. (YouTube/BBC Three)

Drag Race UK star who won praise for the moving heart-to-heart discussion they shared with Bimini Bon Boulash about being non-binary.

Owen J Hurcum, the former non-binary mayor of Bangor, Wales. (Twitter/ OwenJHurcum and Facebook/ The Bangor Aye)

Former elected mayor of Bangor, Wales, Owen was the “first-ever openly non-binary mayor of any city anywhere”.

Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang posing at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, June 2020. (SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

The first-ever digital minister of Taiwan. They have described themselves as “post-gender”.

Tobi draped in a Pride flag in Hungary. (BFI Flare)

A non-binary Hungarian teen, seen in documentary in Colors of Tobi, who spent four years being followed by a film crew to give audiences a rare insight into the journey of love and acceptance within families of trans kids.

History-making actor Ki Griffin. (Getty/ Eamonn M. McCormack)

An intersex and non-binary actor and advocate, Ki stars in British soap Hollyoaks and spoke at 2021’s London Trans+ Pride.

Non-binary lesbian artist and activist with Voices4 London.

Layshia Clarendon said they felt freedom and euphoria after having top surgery. (Instagram/LayshiaC)

The trans non-binary Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) player shared their euphoria after having a gender-affirming surgery and prompted a wave of support for trans people in sports.

Trans journalist Shivani Dave. (Supplied)

Bisexual BBC presenter who came out as non-binary live on air to make a powerful point about acceptance.

Divina giving side-eye on Drag Race UK. (BBC).

The first non-binary queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean won Best Esports Player at The Game Awards 2018 (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty)

Black furry and gamer who was Outsports‘ first-ever non-binary person of the year.

Travis and their mum, Desiree, on set for the Pantene campaign. (Pantene)

Non-binary Muslim drag queen, award-winning author and performer.

Travis Alabanza in a promo shot for their play Burgerz. (Elise Rose)

Writer, performer, and artist.

Indya Moore. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty)

Star of Pose, model and trans rights activist.

Asia Kate Dillon. (Cindy Ord/Getty)

Hollywood actor who plays Taylor, the first-ever non-binary lead character in a TV series, in Billions. Also seen in John Wick 3.

Alok Vaid-Menon. (Getty)

Gender non-conforming writer, poet and performance artist.

Theo Germaine starred in Netflix’s The Politician. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Point Foundation)

Actor and star of Netflix’s The Politician.

Dr Ronx Ikharia in a promotional photo for The Truth About Boosting Your Immune System (BBC)

Emergency medicine doctor and BBC TV presenter on The Unshockable Dr Ronx.

Actor, writer and Indigenous rights activist.

Tom Rasmussen. (Otto Masters)

Author, singer and writer.

Lesbiennale curators Naeem Davis (L) and Nadine Ahmad (R) (Elijah Ndoumbe)

Co-founder of London club night BBZ London.

Sin Wai Kin is a trailblazing drag artist.

Fox and Owl Fisher

Authors Owl (L) and Fox (R) Fisher

Writers, filmmakers, educators and founders of trans production company My Genderation.

Jamie Windust. (Tristan Fewings/Getty)

Iconic activist, model and TedxLondonWomen speaker.