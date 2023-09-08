Drag Race UK favourite Bimini has called for justice for trans teen Brianna Ghey as she was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by Goldsmiths, University of London.

The 30-year-old drag performer and musician, who stole the nation’s heart after becoming a finalist on season two of the British drag reality show in 2021, received an Honorary Fellowship for their services to the UK’s LGBTQ+ community.

Bimini – also known as Bimini Bon Boulash – was given the Honorary Fellowship at a ceremony in the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster, London, this week, where they arrived decked out in full drag.

Alongside a wildly successful drag and music career – she’s the most-followed Drag Race UK on Instagram and has been nominated for a BAFTA – Bimini has become a beacon of hope for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly for trans and gender non-conforming people.

Bimini shared a powerful statement about rising anti-LGBTQ+ hostility. (Supplied)

Bimini, who identifies as non-binary, has spoken openly about their own gender identity and used their platform to speak out for trans rights.

During their set at Glastonbury Festival in June, they protested against UK Equality and Human Rights Commission (ECHR) advice to change the legal definition of sex in the Equality Act to mean ‘biological sex’, which could render Gender Recognition Certificates (GRC) held by trans men and women as useless.

While on stage, Bimini held up a placard that read: “Bin The Tories Anti-Trans Ban”.

(Part 2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/ePfv79HcyG — Goldsmiths, University of London (@GoldsmithsUoL) September 8, 2023

Now, Bimini has upped their commitment to speaking out for the trans community, using their Goldsmiths Honorary Fellowship award ceremony as an opportunity to call for justice for Brianna Ghey, who was found stabbed to death in a park in Warrington on 11 February this year.

They thanked Goldsmiths University – which is one just a few British universities to run a queer studies course – for its “inclusivity and progressive thinking”, before pointing out how the LGBTQ+ community is currently enduring increasing hostility.

“Right now, queer identities are being policed, politicised, debated and in the most extreme cases even murdered,” they said.

“Justice for Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old transgender girl who was stabbed to death in the UK, her entire life taken away from her through hate.”

Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old trans girl, was killed in a Warrington park this year (Getty/Supplied)

Two teenagers, both 15 at the time and who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with Brianna’s murder.

“At a time where people believe our existence to be a threat, to live your life authentically no matter the consequences is the most courageous act you can do,” Bimini continued.

“I hope one day we live in a society free from judgement, where freedom of expression doesn’t lead to vilification, where the next generation of children and the generation after that can love and live freely.”

Reflecting on their Honorary Fellowship, Bimini explained that the award was proof that queer people always have and always will exist and thrive.

“In a world that often marginalises and excludes the LGBTQ+ community, attempting to diminish our worth and undermine our fabulousness, receiving this honour feels more important now than ever,” they declared.

“It serves as a powerful reminder that we have always been here and we will continue to exist proudly and unapologetically. No matter the voices that try to silence us, we are here to stay.”