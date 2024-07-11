Gay circuit party attendees ‘kicked out of hotel’ after complaints

People at a gay circuit party were reportedly asked to leave a hotel they had booked into after complaints were allegedly made by a sorority group also staying there.

The Daddyland Festival was set to take place between 3 July and 8 July, with many people staying at the host hotel, the Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown.

At about 4pm on Saturday (6 July), hotel management and security guards asked the party-goers to leave, with an example of the notice issued to them shared on social media. It stated that all events had been cancelled.

“Daddyland group participant, we are sorry it didn’t work out… the owner of the hotel is requesting you leave immediately,” the notice read. You will get a refund for Saturday and Sunday. Please move out by 6pm.

“All parties are cancelled [on] Saturday, Sunday and Monday.”

Standard rooms at the hotel cost in the region of $180 (£140) a night.

I dunno what happens at Daddyland but evidently the hotel won't abide by whatever happened at Daddyland on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/iAykCSWVFo — Darren Mckeeman 🟥⬛️🟦⬜️🟦⬛️ (@tjcrowley) July 8, 2024

The decision was taken allegedly after complaints were made by members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority who were staying at the hotel for their biennial national convention.

Speaking to The Advocate, hotel owner Terry Tognazzini said AKA members took issue the with Daddyland patrons’ clothes, and his decision was taken to protect the hotel’s reputation and ensure all guests felt comfortable.

“We have rules here, they’re supposed to wear their clothes, and they didn’t wear their clothes,” he told the magazine.

In a statement shared on social media, party founder Ersin Winokur wrote: “The host hotel has advised Daddyand Festival Dallas 2024, due to complaints by guests not part of the festival, they would be cancelling the remaining events.

“During negotiations to rectify the situation and offering to place extra security and make more accommodation to the guests staying in the hotel, ownership became outwardly disrespectful to the team, its party guests and parts of our community.

“While we stand up for the many for the actions of the few, the owner refused to listen to reason and made the decision to evict without notice everyone attending our events. We are committed to making this right for those affected.

Party-goers were reportedly told to leave The Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown. (Google Maps)

“For now, the remaining Daddyland Festival events will continue as scheduled with the exception of the after-hours at this year’s host hotel.

“Guests who purchased single-event tickets for after-hours will be refunded. Guests who purchased weekend passes, which includes after-hours events, we are working on a solution to make up for the two remaining events that were cancelled outside of our control.

“Please note, many of the reasons being posted are untrue and, as we continue the remaining events, we appreciate the support of our community.”