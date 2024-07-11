Libs of TikTok has used its platform to seemingly celebrate a video of a person claiming their grandfather threw them to the floor for using they/them pronouns.

The right-wing social media account, run by founder Chaya Raichik, has once again stirred controversy, this time highlighting a video posted by an unknown account.

In the 18-second clip, a person is seen on the floor, crying. Text on screen reads: “Just got put in a headlock [and] thrown to the ground by my grandpa all because I asked to be called they/them.”

Libs of TikTok captioned the reposted video “based grandpa” alongside a ‘fire’ emoji.

The logo of the controversial media pages Libs of TikTok. (@libsoftiktok/Twitter)

When used as slang, the term “based” commonly indicates approval or admiration of someone or something.

A comment under the post states “it never happened”, to which Raichik responded: “You’re probably right”.

People have called out the account’s post, with one person writing: “It’s never been about protecting children. Chaya Raichik just wants LGBTQ+ people to be attacked.”

Someone else pointed out how contradictory the post appeared, seeing as the Libs of TikTok claims to protect children, while another said: “This is a new low for you.”

Despite Libs of TikTok’s right-wing appeal, even Republican governor Ron DeSantis has taken aim at the group in the past. In March, he accused the group of “lying” about state laws in Florida in a post he said was curated to “generate clicks and engagement”.

The account has previously targeted institutions, events and individuals which have later reported threats to the police. Raichik is not accused of making any threats herself.

PinkNews has contacted Libs of TikTok for comment.