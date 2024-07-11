SIX the Musical announces new cast for UK tour dates

Six the Musical has announced details of its new cast of Queens for the UK tour.

The award-winning musical is currently touring across the UK throughout 2024 and 2025, and a brand new cast is taking on the iconic roles.

The new touring Queens will feature Billie Kerr as Catherine of Aragon, Yna Tresvalles as Anne Boleyn, Liberty Stottor as Jane Seymour, Hannah Victoria as Anna of Cleves, Lizzie Emery as Katherine Howard and Eloise Lord as Catherine Parr.

Plus, the cast will continue to be supported by the show’s all-female band: The Ladies in Waiting.

They’ll take over the roles on 20 August, midway through the musical’s run at The Lowry in Salford.

The ongoing tour is currently in Bromley before heading to Southampton, Sheffield and Salford throughout the summer.

They’ll then take over venues in the likes of Plymouth, Bristol, Milton Keynes and Stockton for the rest of 2024.

The tour is set to resume in early 2025, with a run at Glasgow’s Theatre Royal and performing in cities including Leeds, Edinburgh and York.

The West End and Broadway smash-hit musical tells the history of Henry VIII’s wives in a brand new way.

It transforms the Tudor Queens into Pop Princesses as they each take to the mic to tell their side of the story.

The 80-minute live extravaganza features fan-favourite tracks like “Don’t Lose Ur Head”, “Get Down”, “All You Wanna Do” and the title track.

If you’re after tickets for the SIX the Musical then you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get SIX the Musical tickets?

They’re now available to buy from ATG Tickets for shows in Bristol, Milton Keynes, Stockton, Glasgow, Edinburgh and York.

For tickets to the remaining SIX the Musical tour dates you can head to the official website, where you’ll be directed to the official theatre venues.

You can check out the full UK tour schedule for SIX below.