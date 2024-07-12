Frankie Grande has hilarious response to Ariana cannibalism rumour

Pop superstar Ariana Grande has been defended by her brother Frankie after she was accused of cannibalism in a joke post.

Every so often, the internet finds a rumour and runs with it, regardless of how true (or not) it may be. Recent cases include Kim Kardashian decidedly not coming out as a trans man, Gaten Matarazzo, of Stranger Things fame, decidedly not coming out as a trans woman, and a heckler at an Adele show decidedly not yelling: “Pride sucks.”

The latest (not quite sane) rumour is that Wicked star and “The Boy is Mine” singer Grande is, for some reason, a cannibal. A claim now refuted – as if it needed to be – by her sibling.

“This might be the most creative and lowest y’all have ever gone,” Frankie wrote on his X account, alongside a screenshot of the rumour, which has been circulating on TikTok. “Reaching new depths daily.”

He went on to joke: “Listen, I know my sister’s been eating the girls up for years but this a bit extreme. Besides, she’s vegan.”

Ariana Grande did recently spark a backlash by admitting, on a recent episode of the Podcrushed podcast, that serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer would have been her dream dinner guest.

“I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger”, she said. “I was like: ‘Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating’. I would have loved to have met him. You know, maybe with a third party or someone involved.”

The comment drew criticism from families of the victims of the killer dubbed the Milwaukee Monster, including the mother of Tony Hughes who was murdered after the pair met in a gay bar in 1991.

His mother Shirley told TMZ: “It seems like she’s sick in her mind. It’s not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him. It’s also not something you should say to young people, which she says she did.”