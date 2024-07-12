Brenda Biya, the daughter of Cameroon’s president, continues to be praised for coming out.

Biya, who lives in the US and Switzerland, officially came out as LGBTQ+ on Instagram on 30 June, with a picture of her sharing a kiss with girlfriend, Brazilian model Layyons Valença.

Since then, she has spoken about her hope of helping other queer people in the central African country and her desire to see the gay sex ban to be lifted – however distant such a move might be.

Same-sex activity is illegal in Cameroon, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine. Queer people in are frequently subjected to discrimination.

Cameroon lesbian hopes to ‘one day freely express’ her love

In an interview with DW News, a lesbian, named only as Anita, opened up about the reality of being gay in Cameroon.

“I hope that one day I can freely express my love in the same way [as Biya], without prejudice and judgment from people, especially that I will be respected and accepted by other people of my right as a human being. So, yes, I have hope,” Anita said.

You may like to watch

Right now, however, she’s “afraid for my life every day… afraid of being hit in the street… afraid to hold hands on the street with the person I share my life with because they can arrest and throw me in prison without any respect for my rights”.

Anita was attacked when people in her neighbourhood discovered she was in a relationship with another woman. She and her partner were beaten and threatened with rape. She said they were almost arrested with police referring to the law.

Country is divided over Brenda’s coming out

“If you’re lesbians, we’re going to arrest you and lock you up. It will be worse than what happened to you,” she recalled hearing the police say.

Online, many have said that they believe Biya can get away with coming out because she’s rich and flies into Cameroon from Switzerland on a private jet.

However, she told French media: “I could lose a lot.”

Nkwain Hamlet, an executive director at LGBTQ+ rights organisation Working for Our Wellbeing Cameroon, commended Biya’s bravery.

He told DW News: “That act from her was something that was brave, not because of the privilege or that she’s the daughter of the president, but by just being herself as Brenda, as an individual, and coming out to say, ‘I am like this, and I like this person and I want to show the whole world that I really love this person’, is something we see as an act of courage.”

But some people in the country hope the president’s daughter is arrested for coming out, with one calling her actions “a disgrace”, German state broadcaster DW News reported. The person claimed homosexuality doesn’t exist in Cameroon and said Biya should not be above the law.