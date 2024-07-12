Trump hires pansexual ex-Disney star for key campaign role

The internet has been shocked to learn that former Disney star Caroline Sunshine is the deputy director of communications for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Caroline Sunshine, who starred alongside Zendaya and Bella Thorne in Shake It Up, came out publicly as bisexual in a tweet in 2016, before coming out as pansexual three years later.

Republican Sunshine, who played Tinka Hessenheffer in the hit comedy about teen dancers between 2010 ands 2013, has shed her TV Eastern European accent, to talk the language of politics.

Shake It Up launched Zendaya and Thorne to fame, and is worlds away from the US presidential election, but this Sunshine’s first dive into politics. In 2018, she became a press assistant on then president Trump’s communications team.

Former Disney star Caroline Sunshine is hoping to propel Donald Trump back into the White House. (Getty)

Last month, Trump was convicted of 34 counts of felony business fraud in connection with hush-money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

Ahead of November’s election, first lady Jill Biden has said: “Donald Trump is a bully. He is dangerous to the LGBTQ+ community, to our families, to our country. We cannot let him win.

“We have to fight like hell, today, tomorrow and all the days after, until the polls close on 5 November, until Joe and Kamala [Harris, the current vice-president] have won another term, until all the people in all places can live freely, surrounded by love.”