Jill Biden branded Donald Trump “bully” in a speech reiterating the Biden Administration’s support of LGBTQ+ people.

The first lady described the former president as “dangerous” in a fiery speech during the Human Rights Campaign Equality in Action gathering.

The three-day event is the HRC’s largest member-volunteer and board gathering of the year, featuring guest speeches from politicians, campaigners, and members of the community.

During her speech at the event, Jill Biden urged voters to consider each candidate’s track record on LGBTQ+ rights, while praising her husband for enshrining marriage equality as “the law of the land“.

“There are forces outside these walls that are trying to erase these hard fought gains, trying to unwind all the progress that we’ve made,” she said.

“They want to take our victories away. But we won’t let them. Your president will not let them – I will not let them.”

The Biden administration’s work has been praised, but some say more needs to be done. (Getty)

Jill Biden took aim at Trump, the presumptive Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, over his vehemently anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

“Donald Trump is a bully,” she said. “He is dangerous to the LGBTQ+ community. To our familes. To our country. And we cannot let him win.

“We have to fight like hell, today, tomorrow, and all the days after, until the polls close on November 5. Until Joe and Kamala have won another term. Until all the people in all places can live freely, surrounded by love.”

While Joe Biden has been outwardly praised for his dedication towards securing LGBTQ+ rights in the US, his inaction in curbing the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ+ statewide has garnered criticism from some.

Following the president reaching his one-year mark, HRC’s government affairs director, David Stacy, said that the presidency is “a world of difference” from Trump, but that “a lot more needs to be done.“

HRC’s legal director, Sarah Warbelow, said that there is “no magic wand” that can fix the growing epicdemic of violence against LGBTQ+ people, but that the Biden administration was doing what it could.

“It really is going to take a longterm dedication to changing a variet of systems as well as adopting programming and funding streams targeting specifically the needs of transgender women before we’re going to see this turnaround in a significant way.”

A Biden accountability tracker monitored by GLAAD reports that the Biden administration has made 333 moves over 1181 days, including speeches, formal acknowledgements, and the signing of bills.

Its most recent entry was for the White House’s official condemnation of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, which prohibits homosexuality and sentences those guilty of “aggravated homosexuality” to death.