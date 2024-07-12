Everything you need to know about Wireless Festival 2024
Wireless Festival is back for 2024 and this is everything you need to know including stage times, lineup and tickets.
The festival will return to London’s Finsbury Park across 12-14 July with some of the biggest names in rap, R&B and grime.
This includes headliners Nicki Minaj, who will top the bill on the Friday of the festival as part of her ongoing Pink Friday 2 Tour.
The Saturday will be headlined by 21 Savage and J Hus, while the festival will be closed by Doja Cat as part of her Scarlet Tour.
Across the weekend the likes of Ice Spice, Future, Sexyy Red, Sean Paul and Don Toliver will also perform.
If you’re heading to Wireless Festival, or thinking about getting a ticket for 2024, then you can find out everything you need to know below.
When is Wireless Festival 2024?
The festival will return to Finsbury Park this summer, with live music across three days.
Wireless will take place between 12-14 July, hosting some of the biggest names in rap, R&B, grime and more.
You can find out more about its full lineup below.
What time does Wireless Festival start?
The festival has confirmed that it will finish early on Sunday in time for the Euro 2024 final.
This is also following the news of last-minute dropouts Tyla and Digga D, with the festival taking to social media to announce its early closure.
Wireless will finish at 7pm on Sunday, which the festival stated was “to give you plenty of time to travel home to watch the EURO final England vs Spain match”.
The Friday and Saturday of the festival are set to go ahead at the originally announced timings:
- Friday – doors at 1:30pm / last entry at 8pm / curfew at 10:30pm
- Saturday – doors at 11am / last entry at 8pm / curfew at 10:30pm
- Sunday – doors at 11am / curfew at 7pm
What are the Wireless Festival stage times?
Friday 12 July
Main stage:
- DJ Target – 1pm
- Destroy Lonely – 4:20pm
- Sean Paul – 5:20pm
- Ice Spice – 6:25pm
- Future – 7:35pm
- Nicki Minaj – 9:05pm
The Amazon Music Stage:
- Remi Burgz – 1pm
- Ragz Originale – 3:30pm
- Homixide Gang – 5:20pm
- Vanessa Bling – 6:20pm
Casa Bacardi:
- Jay Knox – 1:30pm
- Donch – 8pm
Saturday 13 July
Main stage:
- Kenny Allstar – 11am
- Valiant – 1:10pm
- Fridayy – 2pm
- Sexyy Red – 2:55pm
- Gunna – 4:10pm
- Asake – 5:30pm
- J Hus – 7pm
- 21 Savage – 9pm
The Amazon Music Stage:
- Seani B – 11am
- Jocewavy – 12:20pm
- Strandz – 13:10pm
- Shallipopi – 2pm
- Byron Messia – 2:55pm
- Skillibeng – 4:10pm
- Osamason – 5:30pm
Casa Bacardi:
- Jay Knox – 11am
- Saint Ludo – 1pm
- Crazy Cousinz – 3pm
- Keyrah – 4:30pm
- AAA – 6pm
- Skyla Tylaa – 7:30pm
Sunday 14 July
Main stage:
- Nadia Jae – 11am
- Ruger – 12:35pm
- Uncle Waffles – 1:40pm
- Rema – 2:45pm
- Don Toliver – 4pm
- Doja Cat – 5:45pm
The Amazon Music Stage:
- Fimiguerrero – 12:30pm
- Nemzzz – 1:05pm
- Rich Amiri – 1:50pm
- Teezo Touchdown – 3:05pm
- Cash Cobain – 4pm
Casa Bacardi:
- Jay Knox – 11am
- ESK – 12:45pm
- Douvelle19 – 1:45pm
- Sadboi – 2:45pm
- DJ L.A.J – 3:45pm
- Nicky Summers – 4:45pm
Set times are subject to change, and you can keep an eye out on the official Wireless app for the latest updates.
Can I still get tickets?
Yes, day tickets are still available to buy with prices ranging between £94.60-£148 via Ticketmaster.
You can also still get a three-day weekend ticket for £258.25 each or two-day tickets for £186.50 each.
For all ticket types including VIP upgrades you can head to Ticketmaster.