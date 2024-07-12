Everything you need to know about Wireless Festival 2024

Wireless Festival is back for 2024 and this is everything you need to know including stage times, lineup and tickets.

The festival will return to London’s Finsbury Park across 12-14 July with some of the biggest names in rap, R&B and grime.

This includes headliners Nicki Minaj, who will top the bill on the Friday of the festival as part of her ongoing Pink Friday 2 Tour.

The Saturday will be headlined by 21 Savage and J Hus, while the festival will be closed by Doja Cat as part of her Scarlet Tour.

Across the weekend the likes of Ice Spice, Future, Sexyy Red, Sean Paul and Don Toliver will also perform.

If you’re heading to Wireless Festival, or thinking about getting a ticket for 2024, then you can find out everything you need to know below.

When is Wireless Festival 2024?

The festival will return to Finsbury Park this summer, with live music across three days.

Wireless will take place between 12-14 July, hosting some of the biggest names in rap, R&B, grime and more.

You can find out more about its full lineup below.

What time does Wireless Festival start?

The festival has confirmed that it will finish early on Sunday in time for the Euro 2024 final.

This is also following the news of last-minute dropouts Tyla and Digga D, with the festival taking to social media to announce its early closure.

Wireless will finish at 7pm on Sunday, which the festival stated was “to give you plenty of time to travel home to watch the EURO final England vs Spain match”.

The Friday and Saturday of the festival are set to go ahead at the originally announced timings:

Friday – doors at 1:30pm / last entry at 8pm / curfew at 10:30pm

Saturday – doors at 11am / last entry at 8pm / curfew at 10:30pm

Sunday – doors at 11am / curfew at 7pm

What are the Wireless Festival stage times?

Ice Spice will perform on the Friday of Wireless Festival 2024. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Friday 12 July

Main stage:

DJ Target – 1pm

Destroy Lonely – 4:20pm

Sean Paul – 5:20pm

Ice Spice – 6:25pm

Future – 7:35pm

Nicki Minaj – 9:05pm

The Amazon Music Stage:

Remi Burgz – 1pm

Ragz Originale – 3:30pm

Homixide Gang – 5:20pm

Vanessa Bling – 6:20pm

Casa Bacardi:

Jay Knox – 1:30pm

Donch – 8pm

Saturday 13 July

Main stage:

Kenny Allstar – 11am

Valiant – 1:10pm

Fridayy – 2pm

Sexyy Red – 2:55pm

Gunna – 4:10pm

Asake – 5:30pm

J Hus – 7pm

21 Savage – 9pm

The Amazon Music Stage:

Seani B – 11am

Jocewavy – 12:20pm

Strandz – 13:10pm

Shallipopi – 2pm

Byron Messia – 2:55pm

Skillibeng – 4:10pm

Osamason – 5:30pm

Casa Bacardi:

Jay Knox – 11am

Saint Ludo – 1pm

Crazy Cousinz – 3pm

Keyrah – 4:30pm

AAA – 6pm

Skyla Tylaa – 7:30pm

Sunday 14 July

Main stage:

Nadia Jae – 11am

Ruger – 12:35pm

Uncle Waffles – 1:40pm

Rema – 2:45pm

Don Toliver – 4pm

Doja Cat – 5:45pm

The Amazon Music Stage:

Fimiguerrero – 12:30pm

Nemzzz – 1:05pm

Rich Amiri – 1:50pm

Teezo Touchdown – 3:05pm

Cash Cobain – 4pm

Casa Bacardi:

Jay Knox – 11am

ESK – 12:45pm

Douvelle19 – 1:45pm

Sadboi – 2:45pm

DJ L.A.J – 3:45pm

Nicky Summers – 4:45pm

Set times are subject to change, and you can keep an eye out on the official Wireless app for the latest updates.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, day tickets are still available to buy with prices ranging between £94.60-£148 via Ticketmaster.

You can also still get a three-day weekend ticket for £258.25 each or two-day tickets for £186.50 each.

For all ticket types including VIP upgrades you can head to Ticketmaster.