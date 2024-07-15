Emma D’Arcy says this famous role helped them realise their gender identity

House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy has reflected on how one of their roles had a particular influence on them realising their gender identity.

D’Arcy, who uses they/them pronouns, spoke about identifying as non-binary after being cast in HBO’s Game Of Thrones spin-off back in 2022. The star has since opened up about how their relationship with their gender has been influenced by the roles they’ve taken on.

Before they became known for playing Black’s princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s fantasy series, D’Arcy was tearing up theatres across the country in a string of stage roles.

Their second stage role turned out to be one of their biggest – both personally and professionally. They appeared at London’s Southwark Playhouse in an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The gender-bending production saw D’Arcy take on the role of Romeo, but played as a woman.

Speaking to British GQ as House of the Dragon season two hits the halfway point, D’Arcy explained how the Romeo and Juliet role may have helped them to better understand the “gender battle” they were enduring.

“It’s interesting, I suppose, because I didn’t have any language for this… gender battle taking place in my body. That only reached me when I came to London, and I was in my early twenties,” D’Arcy, who was 23 during their turn in Romeo and Juliet, reflected.

“It’s funny that it expresses itself in the work, and it started doing that really early. It’s interesting where we find freedom. I hadn’t actually put those pieces together,” they added.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. (Ollie Upton/HBO)

Considering what the role did for them, D’Arcy suggested that they would love to see more legendary roles taken on by actors whose genders don’t fit that of their characters.

“…There’s a whole discussion to be had about finally letting someone else play some of those great male roles,” they shared.

D’Arcy is happy to lead that charge, too. The star, who now feels incredibly comfortable in their own gender identity, is keen to push for the best opportunities and working conditions for LGBTQ+ actors.

“It doesn’t feel very complicated any more,” they told GQ of how they feel in their identity now. “And yet, inevitably, I’ve met a lot of genderfluid, non-binary and trans actors, and there are several in House of the Dragon. It’s nice, because while I’m at work, I take really seriously the attempt to expand and improve the working structures to support genderfluid people.

“I’m fortunate I get to play a leading role, which means I can probably shout a little bit louder than one can in a less featured part,” they added.

“But I think that also comes with a responsibility. And I’m really up for it.”

House of the Dragon season two is available on HBO and Max in the US and on Sky Atlantic and Now in the UK.