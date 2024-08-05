Following the conclusion of season 2, fans are turning their attention to House of the Dragon season 3’s potential cast, plot and release date. But when is HOTD season 3 going to arrive on our screens?

Season 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel gave queer fans what they wanted, on and off the screen, with insatiable drama, dangerous dragons and plenty of sizzling tension.

‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ has been renewed for season 3. pic.twitter.com/Lq8zQnsiO9 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 13, 2024

Following the dramatic finale of season 2, the next chapter of the show is set up to be a breathtaking battle between houses.

House of the Dragon season 3 was officially ordered by HBO ahead of the show’s second season debut.

But what can we expect from a new season? Here’s everyone we know so far about the plot, cast and release date of House of the Dragon season 3.

Everything you need to know about House of the Dragon season 3. (HBO)

You may like to watch

What is the plot of House of the Dragon season 3?

The next House of the Dragon season is likely to feature another series of extremely dramatic events, and will will continue to chart the Targaryen civil war.

Based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, major confrontations are to be expected, including the fall of King’s Landing.

In the finale of season 2, the show sets up Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) plan to seize the city – with a secret deal with Alicent (Olivia Cooke) – from her injured half-brother, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

Though everything is set up for Rhaenyra to have the advantage, it’s doubtful things will go smoothly.

In season 3, the relationship between Rhaenyra and Alicent is only set to intensify as they both battle for the Iron Throne with intense battles and political scheming.

Additionally, season 3 is set to introduce Daeron Targaryen who has a key role in the war: the Battle of the Honeywine.

It’s expected a majority of the main season 2 cast will return(Ollie Upton/HBO)

Who is in the cast of House of the Dragon season 3?

Though there’s been no solid confirmation, it’s expected a majority of the main season 2 cast will return for another season.

At the show’s core, this would mean D’Arcy and Cooke will be back in Westeros.

Glynn-Carney, Ewen Mitchell as Aemond and Matt Smith as Daemon are assumed to be a part of season three.

Additionally, trans actress Abigail Thorn made an appearance at the conclusion of season two and may be back for the third instalment.

Thorn plays Sharako Lohar, a fierce commander of the Triarchy’s Navy and ally to Alicent’s army.

Between the release of season 1 and season 2, there was a gap of two years. (Theo Whiteman/HBO)

When does House of the Dragon season 3 start filming?

House of the Dragon season 3 is to start filming later this year. Between the release of season 1 and season 2, there was a gap of two years.

With the scale of the show, production and filming occur on an extensive schedule.

Alongside season 3, a House of the Dragon prequel series titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently filming.

Set over 100 years before Game of Thrones, the show is set to chronicle Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). This series is set to be released on HBO in 2025.

It seems that the show may be a 2026 release. (Liam Daniel/HBO)

When is HOTD S3 going to hit our screens?

If we follow a similar pattern with season 3, it seems likely we’ll get it at some point in 2026. We’d expect a summer release too, to match the previous two seasons.

With the second House of the Dragon season, the release was pushed back by the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes that halted production.

Also, creator George R. R. Martin has also previously confirmed that season four is in the works – so the show seems far from over.

House of the Dragon season 2 is available on HBO and Max in the US and on Sky Atlantic and Now in the UK.