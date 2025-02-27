The British LGBT+ Awards has announced its shortlist for the 2025 ceremony, and Jonathan Bailey, Emma D’Arcy and Ncuti Gatwa have all received nominations.

The shortlist for the British LGBT+ Awards was announced on Tuesday (25 February), before the awards kick off during Pride Month in London, UK, in June. The awards ceremony honours LGBTQ+ stars, allies and activists who have used their platform to uplift those in the queer community over the past 12 months.

Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey, Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and non-binary House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy are all in the running for the LGBTQ+ Celebrity Award.

Bailey’s nomination noted his representation of “LGBT+ actors in mainstream period dramas” for his work in Bridgerton. Gatwa, however, was nominated for “his groundbreaking role as the first Black and openly gay actor to play the lead” in the BBC sci-fi series. Meanwhile, D’Arcy’s nod is in honour of their National Theatre debut in “The Other Place”.

Elsewhere in the nominations, model-turned-history-maker Alex Consani has been nominated for the LGBTQ+ Public Figure Award after becoming the first-ever out trans model to win the British Fashion Council’s Model of the Year award last year.

Alex Consani has been nominated for a British LGBT+ Award. (JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, sports presenter Alex Scott and Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd are also all vying for the same award. Popular LGBTQ+ TV shows and films including A Road Trip with Will and Harper, Agatha All Along, Heartstopper and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are also nominated for the Media Moment Award.

Married At First Sight UK’s Ella Morgan and social media stars GK Barry and Max Balegde are also nominated for an award in the Online Influencer category.

Members of the public can vote now for their favourite nominees in select categories, with winners being revealed at the upcoming ceremony.

Sarah Garrett MBE, Founder of the British LGBT Awards said via a press release, “It’s incredible to see such a strong and diverse shortlist this year.

“The British LGBT Awards continue to highlight those making real change, whether in entertainment, activism or business.

“These nominees represent the best of the best, and I’m looking forward to celebrating their contributions to LGBTQ+ equality in June.”