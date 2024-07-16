Man who hurled ‘shocking’ homophobic abuse and spat at policewoman ordered to pay just £10

A man who yelled “shocking” homophobic abuse and spat at a policewoman has been ordered to pay just £10 in compensation.

Appearing at Swindon Magistrates’ Court last week (9 July), Richard McGinnis, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault on an emergency worker and use of threatening behaviour, the Swindon Advertiser reported.

McGinnis, 43, was initially attested for unruly behaviour and concern for his welfare on 16 September.

He was taken to the police station but it was deemed by a nurse that he needed medical treatment, so he was sent to Great Western Hospital with an on-duty officer. The incident occurred after he had been taken to hospital.

Prosecutor Keith Ballinger said: “While waiting to be seen, he became irate because he wanted to go for a cigarette.”

After his request was refused, McGinnis launched homophobic abuse at the officer, despite being warning not to. He then spat on her boot.

You may like to watch

‘The homophobic slurs were shocking’

“The officer said the spit made her feel targeted and dirty. The homophobic slurs were shocking.

“McGinnis accepts he made homophobic comments, but he did not intend to spit on her,” Ballinger continued.

In mitigation, Mark Glendenning said his client had taken drugs prior to his arrest and added McGinnis “did not realise he could not just wander around the hospital”.

Following the incident, McGinnis, who is prescribed methadone and the anticonvulsant pregabalin, wrote an apology to the officer.

The magistrate took the letter into consideration and said: “You have listened to all the circumstances around this.

“There has to be an uplift for the homophobia but we do not feel it is in the interests of justice to impose this.”

The court did not impose a fine, costs or victim surcharge on McGinnis but he must pay £10 in compensation.