Police release photo of man after clubber targeted with homophobic abuse

Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a hate crime in Sheffield, which saw a clubber queuing to enter a gay bar targeted with homophobic abuse.

On 30 December 2023 at 3.50am, a man approached a club’s barriers outside Dempseys on Hereford Street and used homophobic and derogatory language towards a man queuing there.

Police reported that the man hurling abuse was asked to move away from the barriers but refused, remaining there for several minutes before leaving the area.

South Yorkshire Police are treating the attack as a hate crime.

The man police wish to speak to in connection with the incident, pictured above, is described as having short black hair and facial hair and being around 20 to 30 years old.

In a statement, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a hate crime in the city centre.”

Anyone with information relating to the Sheffield incident is urged to contact the police online or by calling 101. Investigation number 14/227336/23 of 30 December 2023 can be quoted.

To provide information anonymously Crimestoppers can be called for free on 0800 555 111 or contacted online at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.