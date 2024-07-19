ITV soap Coronation Street will show a special episode featuring gay couple Paul Foreman and Billy Mayhew, as the former’s motor neurone disease (MND) storyline comes to a close.

Due to air on Friday 28 July at 8pm, the episode will be told entirely from Paul’s (Peter Ash) perspective, as he is told it’s no longer safe for him to leave the flat because his health has worsened considerably.

His husband, archdeacon Billy, played Daniel Brocklebank, teams up with friends to plan one final day trip for the much-loved couple, as they visit places that have significant meaning to them – including the church where they got married last year.

Fans of the long-running soap have watched on since last year as Paul was diagnosed with MND, and as his condition continued to deteriorate.

Waking up on the day of their final outing together, Paul will realise that his ability to speak has declined drastically. The episode will have Ash narrate the character’s innermost thoughts as he is reconciled to the fact that he may not have much time left.

The episode will be dedicated to British rugby league legend Rob Burrow, who lost his life to MND last month at the age of 41.

“From the moment I read the script I knew it was going to be something really special, mostly because I couldn’t stop crying,” Ash said, adding that he was “incredibly proud” of the episode.

“I loved being able to record Paul’s inner thoughts, showing us the mind is still 100 per cent even with MND. I hope the audience enjoys it, as everyone involved gave their all.”

Brocklebank lost his grandfather to MND, and has since become a patron of the MND Association. Filming the episode was particularly difficult for him.

“There were times I burst into tears on set during filming. There was one day I got in the car after work, and I just wept,” he revealed. “Pete and I have been living in an emotional state for a while now with this storyline. Seeing Pete in that condition is so emotional to play.”

Peter Ash (L) plays the stricken Paul, with Daniel Brocklebank as his husband Billy. (ITV)

Coronation Street producer Verity MacLeod described the episode as a “real pinnacle moment” in Paul’s storyline, which is expected to end in the coming weeks.

“One thing we were keen to show in this episode is that, due to motor neurone disease, Paul’s speech has now deteriorated to the point where he is unable to speak to his loved ones unaided by technology, which, while brilliant, can be slow and restrictive,” she said.

“However, Paul’s brain is still completely active, his personality hasn’t changed. He still has a wicked sense of humour and is the quick-witted cheeky chappy we first met in 2018.”

Last year’s wedding episode, which followed Paul’s diagnosis, was the soap’s first same-sex wedding – more than 60 years after the show first aired.