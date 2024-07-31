Coronation Street actor Peter Ash feels “honoured” to have played Paul Foreman amid his on-screen death, as he’s exiting the show after six years.

Ash first stepped foot on the cobbles in 2018 and quickly won over the viewers’ hearts as his LGBTQ+ character Paul navigated ups and downs, including a Motor Neurone Disease (MND) diagnosis. His character’s wedding episode, which followed his diagnosis, marked the soap’s first same-sex wedding — more than 60 years after the show first aired.

With Paul’s health declining, his nearest and dearest on the series — including his on-screen husband Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) — are struggling to accept that his death is sadly nearing.

Speaking about his departure on This Morning, Ash said he has “mixed feelings” about leaving the fictional town of Weatherfield.

“It was a bit of a double-edged sword really because you trust in this amazing storyline but unfortunately it does mean it comes to an end,” said the star, who has also appeared in Casualty and Hollyoaks.

“So yeah, mixed feelings! Sad to leave- it’s a great place to work, have so may great friends there, I’ve had a really great time. But also feeling really kind of honoured, I guess,” he concluded.

On 26 July’s episode, his character Paul and husband Billy enjoyed an emotional day together.

Viewers saw the pair visiting their most cherished spots, including the church where they got married, and the infamous Rovers Return Inn where they shared a pint with Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

Paul then made the decision to end his life that day, to die with dignity. Using a tablet, he was able to communicate with Billy, who initially did not want to help, but agreed to support him in the end. It’s important to note though that by law in England, euthanasia and assisted suicide is illegal.

However, Chesney then turned up asking the pair for help with his children after one had an accident. The couple resumed their roles as uncles, putting a stop to Paul’s plans for the moment.

The next day, Paul decided to delay his wish so that they could have more time together.

The episode was dedicated to British rugby league legend Rob Burrow, who lost his life to MND last month at the age of 41.

MND affects the brain and nerves and causes weakness that gets worse over time, as per NHS England. There is no cure for the condition, but there are treatments to reduce the impact on day-to-day life, with people with the condition able to live for many years.

However, the condition, can “significantly shorten life expectancy” and unfortunately will lead to death.

If this story has affected you, call The Motor Neurone Disease Association in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on 0808 802 6262. For Scotland, call MND Scotland on 0141 332 3903.