ITV’s Coronation Street has aired tragic final scenes for fan favourite gay character Paul Foreman as actor Peter Ash bows out of the soap.

Paul was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) back in early 2023, and the character’s condition has worsened significantly in recent months.

As part of the plot, fans watched last year as Coronation Street aired its first ever same-sex wedding between Paul and his partner, vicar Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank).

Earlier this summer it became clear that the character would succumb to his struggle with the disease, as a special episode dedicated to Paul and Billy saw Paul being told he could no longer leave his flat due to his health.

In devastating scenes on ITV1 last night (9 September), Paul was rushed to hospital following a sudden deterioration in his health, and fans wept as it became apparent he would not survive the night.

You may like to watch

In a heartbreaking final twist, Billy wasn’t able to be by his partner’s side for his final moments, as he had lost his phone during a drunken evening out with friends, which he’d enjoyed as a breather away from his horrendous circumstances at home.

By the time he finally retrieved his mobile, he was too late, and he had to say his emotional goodbyes over the phone. Little did he know that on the other end of the line, Paul was already dead.

Coronation Street may have form for literally burying its gays, but the end to Paul and Billy’s storyline is very much a rubbing salt in the wound scenario.

Peter Ash, who stepped into the popular gay role back in 2018, has now marked his departure with a sweet video post across Corrie’s socials, thanking the viewers for their support.

“Hello everyone! It’s Peter Ash here. So, my time on Corrie has come to an end. I just want to say, thank you to everyone for the support you’ve given me over the years and with the storylines I’ve done. I really appreciate it,” he said.

“We’d be nothing without our fans, so thank you very much. I’ve had the time of my life filming Corrie. I’m going to miss everybody, but I’m excited to see what’s next.”

As you dry your eyes, here is a goodbye message from the man himself, Peter Ash 💚



Don't forget, Peter is up for an award at the National Television Awards, this Wednesday! You can vote for him here: https://t.co/9cjAdfN48s#Corrie #NTA @ITV pic.twitter.com/PJjVyKCsju — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) September 9, 2024

Speaking to Digital Spy about filming the scenes, Brocklebank described the end as “harrowing”.

“It was harrowing. As actors, we’ve been building up to this moment for 18 months. So when we got the scripts for those final episodes, it was like: ‘We’re here’. It had felt so far-ahead in the future when we were initially pitched the storyline,” he shared.

“We shot everything pretty much chronologically. The scene where Billy arrives and holds onto Paul was Pete’s last scene. So we knew that once that moment happened, he’d be leaving.”

Following the moving final scenes, fans of the soap flocked to social media to lather Ash and Brocklebank with praise.

“Deserves every award at the NTAs [National Television Awards]. Raising awareness of this awful disease. God bless Paul. Brilliant work by all,” wrote one viewer.

Paul (Peter Ash) and Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) starred in a special episode of Coronation Street. (ITV)

“Peter Ash take a bow because you have been incredible all throughout this storyline and portraying Paul as such an unforgettable character you deserve all the awards,” a second added.

A third wrote: “Fantastic actor and what an incredible talent to portray the illness you’ve helped so many people.”

Peter Ash is currently up for an award in the Serial Drama Performance category at the National Television Awards, which take place on 11 September on ITV1 from 8pm.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm BST on ITV1.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.