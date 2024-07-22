It’s bad news for Sex and the City fans: Kim Cattrall has confirmed that she won’t be appearing in the third season of And Just Like That.

Production on the latest season of the SATC sequel is underway in New York, but Cattrall has confirmed that her character Samantha Jones won’t be returning.

Life & Style reported that series bosses were “just waiting for the right time to announce” Samantha’s return, following her cameo in the season two finale. But the Glamorous actress has now firmly shut down the rumours.

Aw that’s so kind but I’m not 💋 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) July 21, 2024

Taking to X/Twitter on Sunday (21 July), in response to one headline which read: “It looks like #KimCattrall (aka Samantha Jones) will be back for And Just Like That after all,” Cattrall said: “Aw, that’s so kind but I’m not.”

Cattrall portrayed the sexually liberated publicist Samantha in the original HBO series between 1998 and 2004, as well as in the movie adaptations in 2008 and 2010.

The star reportedly earned as much as $1 million (£775,000) for her two-minute cameo in the spin-off series, despite rumours of a feud between her and Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw.

The season two finale followed Carrie hosting a final meal to bid farewell to the Upper East Side apartment that saw the core four – Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha – through countless trials, tribulations and triumphs over the decades.

In the first five minutes, Carrie received a phone call from Samantha, who now works as a publicist in London, to say her flight to New York had been delayed by three hours so her plan to surprise her friends had fallen through.

She still got say her goodbyes to the building by shouting through the phone – in a slight British accent: “Thank you for everything, you f**king fabulous, fabulous flat.” The scene ended with Samantha kissing the phone, with the gesture being entirely improvised by How I Met Your Father star Cattrall.