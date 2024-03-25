And Just Like That loses yet another series regular ahead of the new season

Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That has lost another main cast member ahead of season 3.

Dr Nya Wallace, played by Karen Pittman, will not return for the upcoming series, it has been announced. Her departure follows Sara Ramirez, who played non-binary comedian Che Diaz, leaving the show.

Pittman’s departure is said to be due to scheduling conflicts with Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, in which she stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and Netflix’s Forever.

A spokesperson for US network HBO Max told Deadline: “It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That.

“As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible.

“Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season three. Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavours.”

The Sex and the City spin-off first hit our screens in 2021 and brought back adored characters Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), as they continue their lives as fifty-somethings.

But some fans have levelled criticism at the show for the writing and characterisation, with Diaz facing criticism for what was seen as being a simplistic, one-dimensional representation of the non-binary experience.