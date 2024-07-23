Bisexual footballer says coming out ‘changed the trajectory’ of his life

Footballer Jahmal Howlett-Mundle became a viral sensation when he posted a video of himself coming out as bisexual to his Sheppey FC teammates.

Howlett-Mundle came out publicly three years ago this week. Now, he shares his experiences and talks about the work he’s doing to erase homophobia from football – on the pitch and in the stands.

In 2022, he made an appearance on the pitch at Emirates stadium, the home of North London giants Arsenal, as part of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign for LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

Speaking to his teammates, centre back Howlett-Mundle, who now plays for seventh tier Isthmian League side Sevenoaks, opened up about wanting to feel “together” while offering his support to anyone trying to find out more about the LGBTQ+ community.

In an interview with PinkNews, he said he aims to reduce the stigma around being LGBTQ+ in football.

He sometimes kicks himself for not feeling ready to come out while he was playing at junior level at Premier League club Crystal Palace and at Hearts in Scotland’s top division in 2015.

But, he said of coming out in 2021: “I’m really glad I did it.”

Jahmal Howlett-Mundle is hoping to help eradicate homophobia in football. (Getty)

He has been open about the homophobic abuse he has been subjected to following his coming but believes “there are so many more good people out there than negative people”.

It’s important to increase education and awareness of the LGBTQ+ community within the sport, he added, and

he hopes to roll out an initiative to help educate the football community.