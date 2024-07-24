An idea by pop star Ariana Grande’s gay brother to give a different spin to the pro-Trump slogan MAGA – Make America Great Again – has taken social media by storm. As well as seemingly baffling a few right-wingers.

Pop Crave parody account Poo Crave took to X/Twitter to post a photo of Kamala Harris and Frankie Grande together, which they captioned: “Kamala Harris chooses Frankie Grande as running mate.”

The photo was taken at a Pride reception in the vice-president’s home, in partnership with GLAAD, last year.

Following Joe Biden’s decision at the weekend to not seek re-election, all eyes are firmly on vice-president Kamala Harris and her juggernaut bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee, which has been given the president’s “full support and endorsement”.

Poo Crave’s post accrued more than 50,000 likes and thousands of retweets, with Grande himself quote-tweeting it. “I humbly accept. I will be reclaiming MAGA as my slogan – we shall Make America Gay Again. Thank you,” he wrote.

One person made fun of some Donald Trump supporters who somehow managed to believe the announcement was genuine.

You may like to watch

NOT ALL THE TR*MP SUPPORTERS THINKING THIS IS REAL 😭😭 they really are never beating the dumbest people allegations https://t.co/U53Xn7Ix78 — Sarah🌙 (@forever_a_poet) July 23, 2024

Another quote-tweeted the post, adding: “Screaming, I love this,” while another praised Frankie for his joke.

Earlier this month, Frankie was forced to defend his sister when she was accused of cannibalism, after putting a light-hearted post on social media.

“This might be the most creative and lowest y’all have ever gone,” Frankie wrote on his X account, alongside a screenshot of the rumour, which has been circulating on TikTok. “Reaching new depths daily.”

He went on to joke: “Listen, I know my sister’s been eating the girls up for years but this a bit extreme. Besides, she’s vegan.”