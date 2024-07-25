London Trans+ Pride 2024 date confirmed with call for ‘justice and liberation’

London Trans+ Pride is set to return for 2024, with the annual march calling for “justice and liberation” for all.

Thousands marched in the event in 2023, and a graphic posted on the organisation’s Instagram account has confirmed the date and time of this year’s protest.

“None of us are free until all of us are free,” the graphics reads above the logo of London Trans+ Pride.

“Justice and liberation,” it continues, alongside the phrases, “Wear masks” and “Bring signs.”

The date and time of the 2024 London Trans+ Pride march has been confirmed as 1pm BST on Saturday 27 July, with marchers advised to meet at Langham Place near Oxford Circus.

The march will depart at 2pm, and arrive at Wellington Arch (Hyde Park Corner) at 4pm. Speeches will commence at 4.30pm, and the event will end at 6pm.

The March will walk from Langham Place, to 121 Regent Street, W1B 4TB. It will then continue to the Statue of Diana at Green Park, and end by walking to Wellington Arch.

Marchers are encouraged to bring signs, banners, flags, face masks (with a limited supply from the event), as well as flowers, friends and earplugs if necessary.

In a previous post on the organisation’s social media, a call for stewards encouraged applicants to, “set the tone for the march by being a visible and calm presence”. There will be 400-500 stewards throughout the march, with Head stewards and Bloc Leaders in red high vis, and general stewards in purple.

Welfare staff will attend in pink high vis and SIA security (yellow high vis) from @safeonlyltd will be onsite to provide additional well-being support and harm-reduction services.

Last year’s London Trans+ Pride featured speeches from writer and performance artist Travis Alabanza, model and activist Munroe Bergdorf, and actor, model and artist June Lam, as well as from representatives from Transgender Action Block and Trans Workers Solidarity Network.

The event’s fifth anniversary was set against a background of growing anti-trans hostility, including the murder of British trans teenager Brianna Ghey.

There has been another upswing in the public “debate” about the lives of transgender individuals this year. Most recently, author J.K. Rowling has renewed her row with some of the stars of the Harry Potter films after first outlining her “concerns” about trans people four years ago.

Elsewhere, the Cass report, an independent review into the provision of healthcare for trans youth in England, this week urged clinicians to use “extreme caution” when prescribing puberty blockers to youngsters, and has raised big questions about the future of trans healthcare.

Internationally, 2024 has also seen the death of trans woman Meraxes Medina in Los Angeles and teenager Nex Benedict, who took his own life in Ohio in February.