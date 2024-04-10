Meraxes Medina, a 24-year-old trans Latina who was killed in Los Angeles, has been remembered by friends and family as “an amazing soul”.

On 21 March, police responded to a call at around 4.30 am and tragically found Medina’s body dumped on the street in the city’s south side, according to the Los Angeles Times. She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after having suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to Advocate.

Police did not confirm Medina’s identity, but her loved ones confirmed it was her on a GoFundMe page. Alisha Veneno, who is organising the fundraiser on behalf of her family for a memorial service to honour Medina said: “This is my sister, because she was more than just my friend… She didn’t deserve what happened to her.

“Way too many trans lives are being taken every day and it’s not okay.”

One friend commented on the fundraiser. “I’m at a loss for words over your news. I can’t believe it still. You didn’t deserve that. You were an amazing soul. Completely unique in this world. And your makeup skills were unmatched. Your funny and loud personality will be what I am missing most. As a community we need to do better in your name and everyone else’s. Thank you for blessing us with your presence on this earth although it was short it will never be forgotten.”

Another said they were “heartbroken for the loss of this beautiful human. May she rest in peace”.

Medina turned 24 in February, and was working as a makeup artist at Universal Studios. “Meraxes was a young woman who deserved to live out a long and fulfilling life,” said Tori Cooper at the Human Rights Campaign’s Transgender Justice Initiative in a press release.

“At just 24 years old, she had so much more to give. Yet again, we find ourselves honoring the life and mourning the loss of someone from our transgender community killed by gun violence, and that alarming reality should emphasize our collective need to fight against lax gun laws. We need to come together and remind everyone, especially lawmakers and politicians, that our lives are worth saving and worth living.”

Another woman, who was believed to be Cisgender, was also fatally shot in the same area just two days prior. Their deaths remain under investigation.

You can donate to Meraxes Medina’s memorial fund here.