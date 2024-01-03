The United Nations women’s group UN Women is facing predictable backlash from right-wing activists for appointing trans model and author Munroe Bergdorf as its “UK Champion”.

Bergdorf was given the title in November 2023, but outrage from anti-trans groups has only recently been stirred up.

In November, UN Women – which focuses on the empowerment of women through gender equality – appointed Bergorf – one of Britain’s most prominent trans voices – as the first “UK champion” for UN Women UK.

Since then at least 17 anti-trans campaign groups, including Fair Play for Women, Sex Matters, Transgender Trend and the Women’s Rights Network, have signed a letter opposing her appointment.

According to The Times, the letter shares their “dismay and disappointment” at the decision, adding that they feel she is “unsuitable in every regard”.

The letter also highlighted the 36-year-old’s previous alleged “homophobic and racist posts on social media”.

In 2017, Bergdorf was fired by the cosmetics giant, after she posted on Facebook: “Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people.”

After the incident she said being sacked “opened a narrative” and despite the controversy the LGBTQ+ community supported her throughout.

“Munroe Bergdorf’s well-publicised activism is not pro-women. This person has objected to women making references to our female bodies,” the letter adds.

In response, Bergdorf said she didn’t take her appointment “lightly”, adding that it’s “rare we get to see transgender people have a seat or voice at these tables”.

Bergdorf has tirelessly campaigned for trans rights in the UK, warning society about anti-LGBTQ+ hate and speaking out against toxic “debates” about trans lives.

Following the tragic murder of trans teenager Brianna Ghey, Bergdorf appeared on Loose Women and eloquently explained how toxic debate leads to trans people “paying with their lives”.

Bergdorf said that the “toxic environment” and “silly debates” that plague the UK are putting trans people at risk.

In April 2023, Bergdorf said she is “no longer willing to live under an authoritarian government that is intent on reducing trans people to second-class citizens“. Three months later, she said Generation Z are growing up in “the most transphobic time in recent memory” – and warned that things could be about to get a lot worse.

That same month she blasted the Tory government for “inducing a moral panic” around the lives of trans people in a searing London Trans+ Pride speech.

In November, joining a host of stars, including actor and comedian Mae Martin and TV star Rylan, Bergdorf called on British prime minister Rishi Sunak to finally ban conversion therapy after it emerged that Sunak planned to ditch the trans-inclusive ban, owing to “intense” lobbying by anti-trans Tory MP Miriam Cates.

Her continuous campaigning work hasn’t gone unnoticed. The trans activist featured in ANOHNI and the Johnsons music video for their first single in seven years, with ANOHNI, of ANOHNI and the Johnsons, praising Bergdorf for her “service to British society”.

“She always impresses me with her articulate grace. Munroe’s dignity and ethical courage are a guiding light,”ANOHNI said.

PinkNews has contacted Bergdorf and UN Women for comment.