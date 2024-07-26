Following president Joe Biden’s announcement that he was no longer seeking four more years in the White House, vice-president Kamala Harris had stepped up her campaign ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

In particular, Harris is trying to take advantage of TikTok, Instagram and X/Twitter to reach a variety of audiences.

In one of her recent TikTok videos, which was posted to X as well, Harris pitched herself as the best alternative to Donald Trump by playing lesbian pop singer Chappell Roan’s iconic song “Femininomenon”.

The video placed photos of Trump golfing and wearing his Make America Great Again hat alongside images of Harris as the vice-president.

The song is described by Roan as being about “how it’s a phenomenon if sleeping with a man is better than sleeping with a girl”.

Roan has not said anything publicly about endorsing presumptive nominee Harris but other pop stars have.

You may like to watch

Beyoncé recently gave her blessing to use the song “Freedom” as the VP hit the campaign trail. CNN reported that the “Halo” hit-maker personally gave Harris her approval just hours before the event although the singer has not publicly endorsed the vice-president.

However, Charli XCX has officially backed Harris by declaring that “Kamala is brat”, on her X account.

Harris responded by sharing a screenshot of the British pop star’s tweet as well as an updated banner photo in the style of the singer’s Brat album art.

While it’s unclear whether celebrity endorsements are swaying voters, new polls suggest that Harris is currently ahead of Republican standard-bearer Trump.

#New General Election Poll



🔵 Harris 44% (+1)

🔴 Trump 43%

🟡 Kennedy 5%



Last poll vs Biden – 🔴 Trump +5



NYT A+ – 1142 LV – 7/22-24 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 25, 2024

Harris has received Biden’s “full support and endorsement” and two-term president Barack Obama has also now come out in support of the former senator and attorney general of California.

Former first lady and one-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has also endorsed Harris, as have her husband Bill, who sat in the Oval Office from 1993 to 2001, and veteran Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

Harris has to wait for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month before being appointed as the party’s official presidential candidate.