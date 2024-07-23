Kamala Harris walks out to Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom’ during presidential campaign visit

Kamala Harris walked out to Beyoncé’s song “Freedom” during a presidential campaign visit, just hours after allegedly being granted permission to use the singer’s track.

The Vice President made her first official visit to her campaign headquarters on Monday (22 July), marking a poignant entrance with the 2016 hit from the Cowboy Carter album creator’s Lemonade days.

The song features the lyrics in its chorus: “Freedom/ Where are you?/ ’Cause I need freedom, too/ I break chains all by myself/ Won’t let my freedom rot in hell/ Hey! I’ma keep running/ ‘Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.”

CNN reported that a source close to Harris — who is currently campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination after Biden stepped down — received approval from Beyoncé’s representatives to use the track throughout her campaign.

The outlet added that the singer gave Harris’ campaign approval when requesting permission to use the song just hours before she walked out for the event. However, Beyoncé has yet to publicly endorse Harris on her campaign after she secured the support of a majority of Democratic delegates to become the party’s nominee for president.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Beyoncé for a comment on the matter.

A number of high-profile celebrities and politicians have already shared their public support for Harris, including President Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Bill and Hilary Clinton, and even Charli XCX.

In a letter on social media, Biden offered his “full support and endorsement” for Harris to be the Democrats’ nominee to face former president Donald Trump in November.

“It’s time to come together and beat Trump,” he wrote. “Let’s do this.”

In response, Harris said she was “honoured” to have the president’s backing, and intended to “earn and win this nomination”, adding: “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic party — and our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

Harris is set to address voters for the first time at a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday (23 July) after landing the support to be nominated.