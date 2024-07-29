Tom Daley and his diving partner Noah Williams gave an emotional interview today (29 July) reflecting on people they’ve lost – including former diving coach David Jenkins, who passed away in 2021.

The talented pair won a silver medal in the men’s 10m synchronised platform diving final at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday. It was a strong start for Daley and Williams as the diving final kicked off just after 11am local time, with the duo scoring 53.40 in their first dive – which included one and a half somersaults.

After dive number three, which was the inward three and a half somersaults dive, Tom Daley and Noah Williams landed five points ahead of Canada, securing the silver position on their own with 188.52 points.

China took home the gold medal, claiming 199.4 points.

Following their silver medal win, Tom Daley and Noah Williams spoke to the BBC and gave a tearful, emotion-packed interview about what it meant to them, with Daley speaking about his father who passed away in 2011, and Williams left almost unable to speak when trying to discuss the death of his coach three years ago.

Daley also discussed how happy he was that his sons Phoenix and Robert and husband Dustin Lance Black were in the crowd to watch him win his fifth Olympic medal.

At the beginning of the interview, Daley explained: “It’s just so special… to be here, in Paris, diving in front of my son who… actually asked me to come back… it’s so special.”

“(Robert is) six years old now, I think he might remember some of this,” Daley continued. “He’s been most excited about the fact there’s a little bit of the Eiffel Tower in the medal.”

Williams was then asked what the win meant to him. He replied: “It means a lot to me, from third last to second, my coach passed away after Tokyo… I can’t talk too much or I’ll cry.” Daley then gave him a hug.

How and when did diving coach David Jenkins pass away?

David Jenkins, 31, from Chingford in East London, was tragically found unconscious in a swimming pool in Antalya, Turkey on October 2021.

An inquest found that he had died from sudden adult death syndrome. Williams went on to get a tattoo in memory of his coach.

“I’ve never seen Noah cry in my whole life,” Daley explained, after comforting his teammate. “I know how much this has meant to him… Dave has been such a key part in Noah’s diving success and career and it’s very sad that he’s not here to be able to see this but I know that both Dave and my dad would be very proud to see us going in and doing a really really solid performance.”

Daley then spoke more about his family, saying: “I was getting emotional before the competition because… my family are here and they’ve gotten to see that. Being here able to dive in front of my family, I just feel really supported. My husband has been there for me this whole year and he has really taken the reins with the kids.”

He then headed off to “squish his little ones.”

