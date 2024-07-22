Team GB star Tom Daley has taken to the internet to test how robust the beds in the Paris 2024 Olympics village are.

When he’s not manscaping his happy trail for a Gillette advert and preparing to dive at his fifth Olympics in a row (with new synchro partner Noah Williams), Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley is finding time to conduct some very scientific experiments for the good of humanity.

The most recent of these is a thorough review of the beds in the Olympic Village, after The Independent reported that the 2024 event, which is due to shortly kick off in Paris, France, have installed ‘anti-sex’ beds to prevent any, ahem, international relations between athletes.

Luckily for us, Daley himself has taken matters into his own hands, and demonstrated just how sturdy they are.

“For those wondering about the cardboard beds in the village,” Daley says to his camera via a Reel on Instagram, “I’m gonna show you what they look like.”

Daley then knocks against the bed’s frame, which seems pretty sturdy, and says, “This is cardboard. As you can see it’s like a box, then you’ve got the mattress, and a mattress topper. And then we get our own little Paris 2024 [bedspread].”

In the most important part of the highly critical experiment, the Team GB diver then jumps on the bed (with the frame not moving a single inch), to demonstrate just how much motion they might be able to withstand. He then drops onto all fours. No comment.

“As you can see, they’re pretty sturdy,” he says.

The Paris Olympics are set to kick off on 26 July and run until 11 August – and given how tough the bed frames are, we’re sure the athletes in the Olympic Village will manage to get all of their rest in just fine.